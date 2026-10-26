Relationship, Pregnancy And A Rs 5-Crore Settlement Claim? What Happened Between Love Gill And Gurpreet Ghuggi Before Bigg Boss 20? The Entire Controversy Explained

Before entering the show Bigg Boss 20, Love Gill found herself in a controversy on social media about Punjabi actor/comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi. Posts on social media claimed that she had been in a relationship with him and was allegedly pregnant and there was an alleged settlement of Rs 5 crore for the same. However, the claims have not been verified by Ghuggi himself.

This controversy came into light in March 2026 through a YouTuber from Canada. It was alleged that Gurpreet Ghuggi had a personal relationship with an actress who was reportedly pregnant. As a result, an alleged settlement of Rs 5 crore was also made. The name of Love Gill has been mentioned in this controversy, causing social media trolling.

It should be noted that the circulation of these allegations did not prove their validity. This is what we know about the controversy and the reaction of those involved.

What Were The Allegations About Love Gill And Gurpreet Ghuggi?

The claims circulating on social media centred on an alleged personal relationship between Ghuggi and an actress, followed by pregnancy claims and an alleged financial settlement of Rs 5 crore. As the discussion spread, Love Gill became a target of online questions and comments. The claims prompted speculation about her personal life, even as the allegations remained unverified.

It is important to distinguish between what was alleged online and what was established. There has been no verified evidence presented here confirming the alleged relationship, pregnancy or settlement. The claims should therefore not be treated as confirmed events.

What Did Gurpreet Ghuggi Say About The Controversy?

Ghuggi eventually addressed the allegations publicly, dismissing them as false and fabricated. The Punjabi actor and comedian said the claims were damaging his reputation and expressed concern about the effect the controversy was having on his family and those close to him. He also alleged that misleading content was being circulated as part of an attempt to tarnish his image. Ghuggi said a complaint had been filed with the Cyber Crime Department and indicated that he was prepared to pursue legal action if necessary.

His response placed the focus on the spread of unverified claims and the consequences of online speculation. Ghuggi did not accept the allegations about the alleged relationship or the Rs 5-crore settlement.

How Did Love Gill Respond To The Rumours?

Love Gill also pushed back against the claims and the trolling that followed. In a response reported in March 2026, she challenged those making allegations to produce evidence to support them.

She also spoke about the personal impact of being dragged into the controversy. According to reports, Gill said the allegations had affected her career and family, with members of her family experiencing distress amid the online backlash.

In May, the issue continued to follow her online. TV9 Punjabi reported that Gill responded to a person repeatedly asking her about Ghuggi’s well-being. She suggested that anyone genuinely concerned about him should contact him directly rather than repeatedly questioning her. Her response came as the controversy continued to generate social media discussion months after the initial claims surfaced.

Why Is The Controversy Being Discussed Again?

Love Gill’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 has brought renewed attention to her public image and past online controversies. As viewers discuss her conduct and relationships inside the reality show, older stories involving her have also become subjects of renewed interest.

However, the Ghuggi controversy predates her appearance on the show. It originated from claims circulated online in March 2026, followed by public responses from both Ghuggi and Gill. The distinction matters: renewed discussion does not amount to fresh evidence, nor does it establish the allegations as true.

What Is Confirmed About The Love Gill-Gurpreet Ghuggi Row?

The verified public developments include the fact that allegations were made on social media, Ghuggi denied these allegations and stated that a cybercrime case had been filed by him, and Gill refuted the allegations and reacted to people trolling her.

The alleged relationship, pregnancy and Rs 5-crore settlement remain unverified claims. They should not be presented as established facts. For now, the controversy is best understood as an episode of online allegations and public denials that brought both names into the spotlight before Love Gill’s Bigg Boss 20 journey.

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