It's not been too long since the first poster of Mr. Lele released, and the shooting of the movie has been shelved. Check out the story for more information.

The first poster of Shashank Khaitan’s movie Mr. Lele starring Varun Dhawan has just hit the internet and the news of the shoot being delayed is already out now.

Shashank Khaitan took to twitter to announce the delay in the shooting of Mr. Lele. Shashank even wrote that he’d love to collaborate with Varun Dhawan either on the same project or for a different project.

Varun’s fans are totally annoyed and heartbroken at the same time with the news. Fans are really unhappy and have spammed the comment section stating why do it always happens with Varun. First, it was Ranbhoomi that shelved, and now another movie has been shelved.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show highlight: Katrina Kaif pulls Salman Khan leg, here’s what Kaif says to Khan; watch video

Varun Dhawan has worked with Shashank Khaitan in movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Shashank even stated in his tweet that it is a total joy to work with Varun Dhawan and he would love to work with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Mayur Verma clarifies his relationship status with Jasleen Matharu, she gets angry

Varun even retweeted Shashank’s tweet and stated that no one asks about when you took the road but everyone keeps an eye on when you reach the destination. He also wrote Soon in the retweet that is a hint for the fans that the shooting might start sooner or later.

Also Read: Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava get hand and feet clay impressions of their daughter Mehr, say will forever stay as most cherished memory

Fans really want the shoot for the movie to proceed and want to see Varun Dhawan’s charming personality on the big screen soon. Varun too is very eager and keen on the shoot to proceed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App