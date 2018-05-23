Mirzya star Harshvardhan Kapoor while talking about the clash of his movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero with Veere Di Wedding was quoted saying, "It’s a calculated and unemotional move. Let’s just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday. While our trailer released on May 2, we didn’t get the film’s music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane, the director) was still finishing the film. We didn’t expect Parmanu to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It’s a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release."

And the Kapoor siblings are ready to clash in theatres as upcoming movies Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero are all set to hit the floors on June 1. Vikramaditya Motwane directed movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will have Harshvardhan Kapoor while the star-studded Veere Di Wedding will have Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. No one is willing to clash against the highly anticipated film Veere Di Wedding but the makers of Bhavesh Joshi came with a shocking move to release the film on the same day.

Mirzya actor Harshvardhan Kapoor was quoted saying, “It’s a calculated and unemotional move. Let’s just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday.” He further added, “While our trailer released on May 2, we didn’t get the film’s music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane, the director) was still finishing the film. We didn’t expect Parmanu to release on May 25, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on May 27, June 1 looked like an ideal date. It’s a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release.”

Veere Di Wedding is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It’s a female buddy comedy film which will bring Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor together on the silver screen for the first time. However, it is Swara Bhasker’s second collaboration with Sonam Kapoor after Raanjhanaa. The film is slated to release on June 1, 2018. Sonam Kapoor recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja in Mumbai. It will be her first film to get released post her wedding.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has been produced under Phantom Films banner and also features Nishikant Kamat, Priyanshu Painyuli in prominent roles. The leading hero of the film, Harshvardhan made his acting debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s movie Mirzya opposite actress Saiyami Kher.

