Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy Landmark Production- Kaun Banega Crorepati was awarded Best Game Show at Indian Telly Awards. Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy production Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) won the Editorial Choice Award for the Best Game Show at the Indian Telly Awards 2019 underlining the company’s distinct strength and wide experience to create and execute the most entertaining and high rating non-fiction shows.

Big Synergy produced the past seasons of KBC, hosted by the iconic and India’s biggest superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in Hindi for Sony Entertainment. Airing on Sony, KBC is one of the most watched television shows on the Indian television and is loved by the viewers across Indian urban and rural markets for almost two decades. With its superlative presentation and exceptional execution, KBC is amongst the most awarded long-running television franchises in India.

Rajiv Bakshi, CEO of Reliance Entertainment’s Big Synergy said, It’s a proud honour for the entire team to win the Editorial Choice Award for the Best Game Show for Kaun Banega Crorepati. KBC is a landmark show for the entire industry and demonstrates Big Synergy’s inimitable competence for produce top rating, digitally empowered and endearing content for audiences across all markets and target groups.

