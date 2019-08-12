Reliance Jio MR entertainment: From First-day first show to Ultra HD shows to collaborating with 69 news and entertainment channels here are top 6 takes from the Mukesh Ambani 42nd AGM speech.

Reliance Jio MR entertainment: Reliance industries on their 42nd Annual general meeting announced the commercial operations of its Jio Giga Fiber FTTH Broadband service from September 5 onwards, which mark as the 3rd anniversary of JIO. To make things easier, here are the six important takes of the JIO Giga fiber on the entertainment section.

Jio has invested more than Rs 2,50,000 crore for creating state of the art infrastructure by providing mobile and broadband connectivity all over the nation in just one application. The largest fiber footprint will be made by Reliance Jio which will go live on September 5 on the third anniversary of JIO. This will help in connecting homes, enterprises- small-medium and large and will be one of the most advanced broadband solutions taken by Reliance.

The purpose of this two-fold is to provide wholesome entertainment to all the subscribers at a low effective cost and to make India a great nation. In the speech given by Mukesh Ambani on its 42nd AGM meeting, he revealed certain what to expect out of his new announcement. From virtual reality games to high definition entertainment here are five things to expect from the JioGigaFiber broadband service latest launch.

The main aim is to simplify the content purchase and consumption by providing first-day first show movie!

The largest portfolio of TV news Channels in India abut 69 channels covering news and entertainment

All regional movies at one glance. From Tamil to Telugu to Malayalam to Kannada to every other regional language of India, all movies to be covered

The viewership after launching JIO fiber will be more than 700 million and the entertainment for all will be at first glance.

Reliance has a leading market share in television broadcasting, movies, magazines, news, digital content and much more. Which means, that every movie to news channel will be controlled by one app! Reliance has its own production house- Reliance Entertainment which means especially their movies will be available to watch on the very first day!

As per the speech, by 2020 the service will launch in India where Premium JioFibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms, on the same day of their release.

In short, it means- Ultra High Definition entertainment on your home screens, Multi-party conferences from one part of the nation to another on your Home screen, Voice-activated virtual assistant, virtual gaming and shopping in one place, and many more such connections which will make your everyday activities controlled and save your time as you can monitor your lights to security cameras to even your smallest of things just by your smartphones.

