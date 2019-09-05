Reliance JioFiber launch: Reliance has put the Indian Film Industry in a fix after the announcement of JioFiber's First Day First Show feature. Would the feature require a rethinking of a new business model?

India is a cinema-loving country. The history of Indian cinema and it’s deep rooted connection with cinema-goers goes back a long time. In early 90s, one of the first Indian cinema chain Madan Theatre produced 10 films on a yearly basis and ensured Pan India distribution. For several years, audiences had to spend only Rs 30-40 to watch their favourite superstars on the big screen.

Flash forward to 2019. Indian Film Industry has expanded into a billion dollar industry. Every Friday release manages to easily rake in Rs 100 crore alone. A ‘bankable’ actor is a known term to denote celebrities delivering the biggest hits of the year. The filmmakers are merry, the actors are merry and the multiplexes are merry. Who is in the disadvantage? It is the audience. A medium to spend our weekend, the movie viewing experience alone costs Rs 500-600. Add in a regular basket of popcorn and soft drinks and the cost shoots up to Rs 1200 and more.

To tap into this sentiment, Jio announced a revolutionary scheme of First Day First Show earlier this year that aims to stream all new movie releases on Jio Fibre customers. What this means is that we would would be able to watch a new movie every weekend in the comfort of our bedrooms with a basket of home-prepared popcorn, which would cost much less than a regular movie going experience.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited had said at the AGM keynote that all the subscribers of Jio Fiber would be able to watch new film releases in their homes on the day it is released globally in the cinema screens. With plans to reach out to 20 million homes across India, this feature poses a existential crisis to not just multiplexes but the Indian Film Industry to think of a new business model.

Soon after the initiative was announced, PVR Cinemas in its official statement mentioned that the largest revenue contributor for filmed entertainment segment is cinema exhibition and this model has been valuable for exhibitors and producers alike for decades. Accounting for a revenue of INR 174.5 billion, the overall contribution of box office has been 75%. They highlighted that theatrical and home viewing are two different experiences, which have co-existed for decades and will continue to do so.

Unlike talking about the movie viewing experience, INOX pointed out that producers, distributors and multiplex owners in India have a mutual agreement of 8 weeks exclusive window between a theatrical movie release and on any other medium. In view of such a situation, the producers would have to make a decision between a theatrical release or any other medium.

Going by the statements of both the exhibitors, it seems unlikely for the respective parties to reach a conclusion. While further details about the plan and prices are awaited, Jio Fiber’s First Day First Show definitely poses a threat to the functioning of the entire Bollywood industry, which requires a remodeling and refashioning of its working. As if OTT platforms weren’t enough, Jio’s First Day First Show has now kept on the exhibitors on their toes fighting for survival.

