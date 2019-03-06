And the much-awaited second episode of Badla Unplugged takes the audience on an emotional tour reliving the prolific journeys of the two legends of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The second episode of Badla Unplugged takes the audience on an emotional tour reliving the prolific journeys of the two legends of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan. The legendary actor came together with Superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the capacity of producer for Badla’s innovative promotional strategy Badla Unplugged. Ever since the first episode released, it has been garnering immense adulation from the audience having massive viewership across quarters.

As Badla hits the screens this Friday, actor Amitabh Bachchan and producer Shah Rukh Khan had a candid chat discussing the film and providing insights into the crime thriller in the first episode. The second episode is a fun banter between Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan as they give an ode to each other with their endearing equation, discussing stories of their unique tweets and singing together in an unseen selfie video amongst many such candid moments.

Sharing screen space after a long time. Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are not missing a single chance to entertain the fans but continue to make fans stick to the screen when Amitabh Bachchan revealed a new poster of the film, which was his favourite one from the film. ‘Badla’ presents the story of a woman struggling to find out the truth about the murder and blackmail. The glimpses of the trailer give a sneak peeks in the gripping mystery that revolves around a murder, blackmail and no witnesses, leaving Taapsee as the main suspect.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More