Sakshi Malik recently posted a picture of her on Instagram which has become an instant online hit. Before that, she gave a treat to her fans on the festive season of Diwali in which she looked incredibly gorgeous. Given the large assortment of her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram, Sakshi Malik's rising popularity doesn't look like it will abate anytime soon.

Remember the hit song Bom Diggy Diggy that ruled the music charts for several months and became a party anthem? Now, if you have watched the video of the song, one visual you cannot forget is the stunning specs-clad diva in it. Fans across the world find it difficult to recall her name but it almost spontaneously lights up a bulb in their heads when they hear of Bom Diggy Diggy girl. Such is the fame that the graceful actor has garnered over the short period and to justify her fandom, she enjoys a fan following of nearly 2.5 million on Instagram.

Sakshi Malik’s, don’t get confused with the iconic Indian wrestler, popularity has sky-rocketed not just because of one song, she regularly features in TV commercials. And most importantly, she puts in a lot of hard work throughout her day which she never fails to share with her fans on the image-sharing platform. From coffee shops to shopping sprees and from vacations to photoshoots, she keeps giving a glimpse of it all to her fans.

She recently posted a picture of her on Instagram which has become an instant online hit. Before that, she gave a treat to her fans on the festive season of Diwali in which she looked incredibly gorgeous. Given the large assortment of her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram, Sakshi Malik’s rising popularity doesn’t look like it will abate anytime soon.

Here are some of the top picks from Sakshi Malik’s Instagram account:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More