The young and sweet Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is now a bombshell and if you don’t believe it then have a look at her pictures below and we bet you’ll change your mind. Sana Saeed shot to fame with her sweet role of Anjali in Bollywood blockbuster starring as the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. She made a number of appearances since then on the silver screen including films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000 and Badal in 2000. Later she made her way into the small screens and was seen on a number of shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008 and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki in 2008.

However, her big moment came with her cameo in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. For her performance, noted film critic, Taran Adarsh from Bollywood Hungama wrote, “Sana Saaed looks glamorous and does well”, while critic Komal Nahta commented, “Sana Saeed only gets to pout and flaunt her body as Tanya.”

Sana was also seen as part of several TV shows including Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. In an interview with IANS, the cute girl turned bombshell had said that all the TV shows are part of her life and they are more like crash courses. On her appearance in Comedy Circus Returns, Sana said that contrary to the popular trend in comedy shows where actresses are cast to merely add glamour quotient, she will be seen showcasing a lot of variation with her characters, she will be even seen portraying the role of an old-aged woman.

HERE ARE THE PHOTOS OF SANA SAEED

 

View this post on Instagram

What if you were wrong? What if everything you ever believed was a lie? What if you missed your opportunity because you didn't know your worth? What if you settled on familiar, but God was trying to give you something better? What if you decided not to go backwards, but forward? What if doing what you have never done before was the answer to everything that didn't make sense? What if the answer wasn't to be found in words, but in action? What if you found the courage to do what you really wanted to do and doing it changed your whole life? #thoughtoutloud #thereisnothingtofearbutfearitself one of my favorite shots by @navindhyani. Styled by @babbarjasmine. Make up by @ayeshasethstudio and hair by #Madhuri for @newwomanindia

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 