Sana Saeed shot to fame with her sweet role of Anjali in Bollywood blockbuster starring as the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. She made a number of appearances since then on the silver screen including films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega in 2000 and Badal in 2000. Later she made her way into the small screens and was seen on a number of shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008 and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki in 2008.

Sana's big moment came with her cameo in Karan Johar's Student of the Year.

However, her big moment came with her cameo in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. For her performance, noted film critic, Taran Adarsh from Bollywood Hungama wrote, “Sana Saaed looks glamorous and does well”, while critic Komal Nahta commented, “Sana Saeed only gets to pout and flaunt her body as Tanya.”

Sana was also seen as part of several TV shows including Fear Factor, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. In an interview with IANS, the cute girl turned bombshell had said that all the TV shows are part of her life and they are more like crash courses. On her appearance in Comedy Circus Returns, Sana said that contrary to the popular trend in comedy shows where actresses are cast to merely add glamour quotient, she will be seen showcasing a lot of variation with her characters, she will be even seen portraying the role of an old-aged woman.

