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Home > Entertainment News > Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later

Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later

Shilpa Shetty Richard Gere Kiss Controversy: A viral 2007 moment between Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere sparked protests and obscenity charges. Here is what happened to the case and why Shetty was finally cleared in 2022.

Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-08 19:59 IST

The Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere kiss controversy was one of the biggest celebrity scandals of 2007. But while the incident faded from the headlines, the legal case continued for years. The matter was eventually settled in 2022, when a Mumbai court discharged Shilpa Shetty from the obscenity case and called the allegations against her “groundless”. Nearly two decades later, the controversy remains a memorable chapter in Bollywood history.

Shilpa Shetty Richard Gere Kiss Controversy: Here’s What Happened 

The controversy began at an AIDS awareness event in 2007. Hollywood actor Richard Gere was on stage with Shilpa Shetty when he suddenly kissed her hand. He then hugged the actor and kissed her several times on the cheek.

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Images and footage of the moment quickly spread across India. The incident triggered protests from Hindu groups. Effigies of both celebrities were also reportedly burned as protesters accused them of insulting Indian cultural values. The controversy soon moved from the stage to the courtroom.

Why Was Shilpa Shetty Booked?

Following the backlash, arrest warrants were issued against Gere and Shetty. They faced allegations related to obscenity and indecency. The case against Gere was later dropped. This allowed the Hollywood star, who is a prominent Buddhist, to return to India and meet the Dalai Lama. However, the case involving Shilpa Shetty continued for years. Her lawyer later argued that the allegations were based largely on the fact that Shetty did not object when Gere kissed her.

“She did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused,” the lawyer said.

But he added: “This by no stretch of imagination makes her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime.”

Shilpa Shetty Was Cleared in 2022

The long-running legal battle finally reached an end in 2022. A Mumbai court discharged Shilpa Shetty from the case and described the allegations as “groundless”. The court also observed that Shetty appeared to have been the victim of Gere’s actions rather than a participant in an alleged offence.

“It seems that … Shilpa Shetty is the victim of alleged act of accused No 1 [Richard Gere],” the court order said. The ruling effectively brought the long-running case against Shetty to a close.

Richard Gere Also Apologised

Richard Gere later apologised for his public display with Shetty. His actions were reportedly intended to demonstrate that kissing was not a way of transmitting AIDS. Shetty had also defended Gere during the controversy. At the time, she blamed what she called India’s “lunatic fringe” for the uproar. Despite the apology and the passage of time, the 2007 incident remained closely associated with both stars.

Why the 2007 Controversy Still Gets Attention

The Richard Gere and Shilpa Shetty controversy came at a time when celebrity images were spreading rapidly through television and newspapers, long before social media became the dominant force it is today.

For Shetty, 2007 was already a significant year. She had gained international attention through Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, where she faced racist bullying from fellow contestants. The Richard Gere controversy added another unexpected chapter to her global spotlight.

The legal case may have ended in 2022, but the viral moment from 2007 continues to resurface whenever Shilpa Shetty’s career or celebrity controversies are discussed.

It remains a striking example of how a few seconds on a public stage can trigger years of headlines and a legal battle that lasts far longer than anyone expected.

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Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later
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Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later

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Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later
Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later
Richard Gere Couldn’t Stop Kissing Shilpa Shetty on Stage? Viral Video Resurfaces Years Later
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