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Home > Entertainment News > Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again

Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again

Actress Navika Kotia, known for playing Sridevi’s daughter in English Vinglish, has called off her engagement to entrepreneur Mazen Mody, who is now reportedly dating actor Ritika Badiani.

Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again (Image: Instagram)
Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 21:25 IST

Navika Kotia, who played Sridevi’s daughter in the 2012 film English Vinglish, has reportedly called off her engagement to Pune-based entrepreneur Mazen Mody. The couple got engaged in January 2026 and had been planning to get married the following year. However, their relationship took a different turn, with reports stating that they parted ways in early July.

The development has drawn attention to the personal lives of both Navika and Mazen, particularly after reports emerged that the entrepreneur is now dating actor Ritika Badiani.

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According to reports, Navika and Mazen mutually decided to end their engagement after facing compatibility issues. A source cited by the publication said the two realised they had different expectations and outlooks on life. The source also indicated that there was no bitterness surrounding their separation.

Why Did Navika Kotia And Mazen Mody Call Off Their Engagement?

Navika and Mazen reportedly ended their engagement after recognising differences in their priorities and expectations. According to reports, the decision was mutual, and the two have since moved on with their lives. The couple had exchanged rings in January and were expected to marry in 2027. Their engagement had followed an arranged-match process, with their families involved in taking the relationship forward.

Navika had earlier spoken about how they were introduced through mutual friends. In an interview with HT City in January, she explained that their families became involved after she met Mazen’s parents. She had also said that she wanted her parents to have a say in choosing her life partner.

The actress had described the engagement as a special moment, particularly because the date coincided with the anniversary of their first meeting. Reports have also noted that Navika removed photographs from the engagement ceremony from her social media account. However, neither the removal of the pictures nor the reported breakup establishes any reason beyond the compatibility issues cited in media reports.

Is Mazen Mody Dating Ritika Badiani?

Following reports of the broken engagement, Mazen Mody has been linked to actor Ritika Badiani. According to Hindustan Times, his social media updates indicate that he is now in a relationship with the actress. Ritika has appeared in films including Airlift, 10 Kalpanakal and Chaman Bahaar. She has also been active in the entertainment industry through her acting projects and social media presence.

The reported relationship is a separate development following the end of Mazen’s engagement to Navika. There is no established evidence that the two events are connected, and the available reports do not suggest that Ritika was involved in the earlier separation.

Who Is Navika Kotia, The Actress From English Vinglish?

Navika began her career as a child actor and appeared in television shows including Kasamh Se, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Balika Vadhu. She gained wider recognition after playing Sapna, the daughter of Sridevi’s character in English Vinglish, released in 2012. The film, which marked Sridevi’s return to Hindi cinema, told the story of a homemaker who learns English while navigating the challenges of family life and self-confidence. Navika’s role as her daughter brought her to the attention of a wider audience.

On television, Navika is also known for her appearances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She returned to the show in 2022, playing Maya Khera, also known as Mau. She later appeared as Kesar in Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai and featured in the web series School Friends. While Navika’s engagement had marked a personal milestone earlier this year, the reported separation has brought a new development in her life into focus. For now, reports indicate that she and Mazen have moved on separately, with Mazen reportedly dating Ritika Badiani.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Flew To Delhi For Maatrubhumi? What We Know About The Film’s Pending Screening And Release

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Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again
Tags: english vinglishentertainment newsMazen ModyNavika KotiaRitika Badianitelevision newsYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

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Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again

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Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again
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Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again
Remember Sridevi’s Daughter In English Vinglish? Navika Kotia’s Engagement Is Off, Ex-Fiancé Finds Love Again
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