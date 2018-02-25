Sridevi, who started out as a child artiste in Tamil cinema at 13 when she was cast alongside two of her favourite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, in K Balachander's Moondru Mudichu (1976). The veteran actress who was known as the Chandni of the industry and acted in over 300 movies in her career passed away in Dubai late last night due to a cardiac arrest at the untimely age of 54.

A beauty that knew no bounds, eyes that expressed every emotions and talent that blossomed at the young age of four, this actress graced the industry with her ‘aadayein’ for over three decades giving multiple hits. The name was Sridevi and she has managed to shake up the country yet again but this time with the news of her demise. The veteran actress passed away late last night in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest a few days after she was seen attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

She started her career with Tamil films at the age of 13 with Moondru Mudichu and was part of several popular hits including 16 Vayathinile, Sigappu Rojakkal, Premabhishekam and Moondram Pirai. Sridevi’s debut as a lead in Hindi films began with Solva Sawan in 1978 and she never looked back. Films like Himmatwala, Mawali and Tohfa made her immensely popular among the masses. But it was her performance in films like Sadma, Mr India, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Nagina and Lamhe that eventually made her a superstar.

She was known for her expressive eyes and for performances like Hawa Hawai and Kate Nahi Katate Ye Din from Mr. India, Mere Haathon Mein from Chandni, Chudiyan Khanak Gayi from Lamhe, Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera from Naagin and Taki Taki O Taki from Himmatwala. Her dance moves, smile and fun attitude brought life to every song.

She took a break from films post her marriage to producer Boney Kapoor after the release of Judaai in 1997 alongside Anil Kapoor, she made her comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish which was a big hit on the box office. Her last movie before her death was 2017 release MOM alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui but she will be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero which releases in December as she had already shot the scene.

Sridevi also saw her fair share of controversies, the short-lived marriage to superstar Mithun Chakravarty, the alleged affair post-divorce, pre-marital pregnancy and more. But these times only remind us the songs we danced on in our childhood as we tried to copy her steps. It is a tragic loss for the industry that came too soon.

