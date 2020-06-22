Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares an emotional post for him on Instagram saying that 'the lotuses remember you, Irrfan.' It is going to be two months to the demise of the famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Nearly two months after the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, his wife Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday shared a picture of lotuses blooming in a field and remembered how Khan had nurtured those flowers.

Sutapa shared a picture of the blooming lotuses on Facebook and reminisced how the ‘Hindi Medium’ actor had brought them in bottles and planted them in the field. “The lotuses remember you Irrfan, you took so much pain to bring them into life in bottles and create a place for them to bloom here. #rains #naturelove #alluniverseisone,” she wrote in the caption.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. The 53-year-old actor was last seen on screen in ‘Angrezi Medium’. He was not a part of the film’s promotions owing to his ill health.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor pens a thank you note as Kabir Singh completes one year

Also Read: I am proud of my privilege: Sonam Kapoor to trolls

With critically acclaimed films like ‘The Lunchbox,’ ‘The Namesake’ and ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema.

Also Read: World Music Day: Bollywood’s best tracks of this decade

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App