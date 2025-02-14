Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Madhubala had married singer-actor Kishore Kumar in 1960. It is said that she was looking for stability after broken relationships and disappointment, heartbroken and depleted.

On the 14th of February, a day that’s as synonymous with love as Valentine’s Day, we recall one of Indian cinema’s most beautiful and popular actresses, Madhubala, on her birth anniversary. She was called the “Venus of Indian Cinema” and the “Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood.” She bewitched the crowd with her stunning looks and never-to-be-forgotten performances. But greater than her on-screen prowess, Madhubala’s life outside the screen, particularly her romance, is a tale of passion, heartbreak, and abiding love.

Madhubala’s love life was as dramatic as the movies she acted in. She had profound romance, emotional drama, and final loneliness. Her romance with Premnath, Dilip Kumar, and Kishore Kumar was talked about, each representing a new chapter in her life.

Premnath: First Love, Lost to Religion

Prior to Dilip Kumar, Madhubala was romantically involved with actor Premnath. Their affair started on the sets of Badal and continued for six months. But their religious differences proved to be an unconquerable obstacle. As per Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Bhushan, Premnath requested her to convert, but she declined. This resulted in their breakup, which was the first heartbreak in Madhubala’s life.

Dilip Kumar: The Epic Love Story That Never Was

The most legendary love affair of Madhubala’s was with Dilip Kumar. The two discovered love during their work on Tarana (1951), and their romance extended almost a decade. Their off-screen chemistry during movies such as Mughal-e-Azam is forever iconic. That said, the love story didn’t have an ending because Madhubala’s controlling father, Ataullah Khan, wouldn’t approve of their marriage.

Their passion was so strong that they even exchanged rings, but when a court case over a dispute between Madhubala’s father and a producer compelled Dilip Kumar to act in court, he took the side against her family. This resulted in their tearful breakup. Madhubala allegedly cried for days, trying to patch things up, but Dilip Kumar was not moved. Their ill-fated romance is still one of Bollywood’s most gossipy-about affairs.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto: The Mysterious Admirer

It is said that the then Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great admirer of Madhubala and was smitten by her looks. He used to visit the locations of Mughal-e-Azam repeatedly just to get a glimpse of her. But this rumored affair did not last long and remained unsubstantiated, as Madhubala was still nursing her broken heart for Dilip Kumar.

Kishore Kumar: A Marriage of Convenience?

She had married singer-actor Kishore Kumar in 1960. It is said that she was looking for stability after broken relationships and disappointment, heart-broken and depleted. Their honeymoon was not this fairy tale-like romance that expectations would suggest, though. Together, they took off for London, where their doctors diagnosed the terminal heart illness. She had two years of life left to live, doctors told her.

As her health began to fail, Kishore Kumar was said to distance himself, finding it difficult to handle her sickness. He had her taken care of but seldom went to see her. Madhubala lived her final years in bed at her family house, yearning for love and friendship. Their nine-year marriage, though a long one, was a complicated and much-contested episode in her life.

Madhubala’s existence was one filled with romance, yet love missed her in the manner she sought. Even until her death, she was still the same positive, passionate lady who had believed in a forever love.

