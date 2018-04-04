Part of the famous glamour set of Bollywood, late actor Parveen Babi (not Bobby), is best remembered today for revolutionising the image of a Hindi film heroine. Between Zeenat Aman and her, they completely altered the way Bollywood actresses looked and behaved. Their confidence was the envy of many a Bollywood heroine of the era. On her birth anniversary, let's remember the beauty that left the world a little too soon.

On April 4, 1949, a star named Parveen Babi was born. The talented and bold actress with sheer beauty entered the Bollywood industry in 1973 with Charitra opposite cricketer Salim Durrani. She ruled the 70s. She was the glamorous siren who redefined the image of a Hindi film heroine. Every time she appeared on the screen, it was impossible to look away from her. From the way she carried herself to the unabashed way of choosing her characters, Parveen Babi was a trendsetter. In a short career span, Babi was a part of various successful films.

Her image was diametrically opposite from the saree clad bhartiya-nari who was usually the Hindi film heroine but that worked in her favor. Parveen was also the first Indian to appear on the cover of TIME magazine and that was a rare feat in those days. Till date, Parveen Babi is remembered as Amitabh Bachchan’s leading lady and for her many glamorous avatars in the 1970s and early 80s in blockbusters. On her 68th birth anniversary, let’s remember Bollywood’s trendsetter and an unforgettable icon some of her best work:

1. Deewar: One of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, Deewar was the story of Vijay played by Amitabh Bachchan who when haunted by the past turns to a life of crime, while Ravi played by Shashi Kapoor, his younger brother, becomes an honest cop. Fate pits them against each other when Ravi is sent to nab Vijay. Along with Parveen, the movie cast Neetu Singh.

2. Amar Akbar Anthony: Three brothers played by Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, each raised in different religious households, reunite after many years in a chance encounter. They set out to take revenge on those responsible for separating them. The movie also has three actresses Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh and Shabana Azmi.

3. Namak Halaal: This movie saw the character of Arjun played by Amitabh Bachchan, a naive youngster, gets a job in a hotel owned by Raja played by Shashi Kapoor and serves him loyally. When he learns about a plot to kill Raja, he resolves to save him from harm at any cost. The movie also saw Smita Patil and Waheeda Rehman. It went on to become some of the biggest hits.

4. Suhaag: DCP Shiv Kumar (, an honest police officer, lives with his family and two brothers, who are conmen. During a case, Shiv Kumar gets killed and the two brothers avenge their brother’s death.

5. Shaan: This movie saw two brothers played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor working towards avenging his brother Shiv Kumar played by Sunil Dutt’s death from Shakal played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The movie stared Helen, Rakhee Gulzar, and Shatrughan Sinha and was a big budget Ramesh Sippy movie.

6. Yeh Nazdeekiyan: Yeh Nazdeekiyan is a 1982 Bollywood movie. The film exploring extra-marital relationship was directed by Vinod Pande. The film got an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification in India. The film also starred Shabana Azmi and Marc Zuber.

