Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar On His 50th Birth Anniversary: Why He Was Karnataka’s ‘Power Star’

Puneeth Rajkumar’s 50th birth anniversary is celebrated today. Remembering his legacy, fans revisit his blockbuster films, from Appu to James.

Today marks the 50th birth anniversary of legendary Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly remembered as the ‘Power Star’ of Karnataka. His sudden demise in 2021 due to a cardiac arrest left a deep void in the Indian film industry, but his legacy continues to shine through his remarkable contributions to cinema.

Why Puneeth Rajkumar Was Called the ‘Power Star’

Puneeth Rajkumar was more than just a superstar—he was a phenomenon in Kannada cinema. His electrifying screen presence, powerful performances, and humility endeared him to millions. Fans gave him the title ‘Power Star’, a name he cherished. In a 2014 interview, Puneeth acknowledged the honor, saying, “The name Power Star has been given to me by my fans, and they are my power.”

His deep connection with his fans made him one of the most beloved figures in the industry. Unlike many celebrities, he frequently invited admirers to his home, strengthening his bond with them.

Born into Kannada cinema royalty as the son of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, Puneeth carried forward the family’s cinematic legacy with unmatched success. His films were box office gold—40 out of his 49 films ran for over 100 days in theatres, a feat that few could achieve. Among the 29 films where he played the lead, 23 crossed the 100-day mark, reaffirming his immense popularity.

Celebrating Puneeth Rajkumar’s Legacy: His Iconic Films

On his 50th birth anniversary, fans are revisiting Puneeth’s most celebrated films, which have left a lasting impact on Kannada cinema:

1. Appu (2002)

Puneeth made a smashing debut with Appu, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was a massive success and earned him the nickname ‘Appu’ among fans. To commemorate his birth anniversary, the digitally remastered version of Appu was re-released in theatres on March 14, 2025.

2. Raajakumara (2017)

This action-drama, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, showcased Puneeth as an ideal son who upholds his family values despite hardships. The film was a box office blockbuster.

3. Milana (2007)

A romantic drama directed by Prakash, Milana featured Puneeth alongside Parvathy in her Kannada debut. The film was a massive hit and remains a fan favorite.

4. Arasu (2007)

In this emotional drama, Puneeth played the role of a wealthy businessman who renounces his fortune for love. Directed by Mahesh Babu, the film was a commercial success.

5. Hudugaru (2011)

A remake of the Tamil film Naadodigal, this film earned Puneeth Filmfare and SIIMA Best Actor awards for his intense performance.

6. Doddmane Hudga (2016)

Marking Puneeth’s 25th film as a lead actor, this action-packed drama directed by Duniya Soori featured a stellar cast, including Ambareesh, Sumalatha, and Radhika Pandit.

7. Prithvi (2010)

In this political action thriller, Puneeth portrayed a fearless IAS officer fighting corruption in Bellary. Directed by Jacob Varghese, Prithvi was praised for its gripping storyline.

8. Anjani Putra (2017)

This family-centric action drama starring Puneeth and Rashmika Mandanna was a commercial hit, despite receiving mixed reviews.

9. Vamshi (2008)

A gripping action thriller, Vamshi featured Puneeth as a hot-headed police trainee who turns into a gang leader. The film had an ensemble cast including Lakshmi, Nikita Thukral, and Ravi Kale.

10. James (2022) – Puneeth’s Last Film

Released posthumously on March 17, 2022, James was Puneeth’s final on-screen appearance. Directed by Chethan Kumar, the film became a huge success and a tribute to the late superstar.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Legacy Lives On

Puneeth Rajkumar wasn’t just an actor; he was a role model who inspired millions with his talent and kindness. His 50th birth anniversary is a time for fans to celebrate his cinematic journey and honor the man who brought Kannada cinema to new heights.

