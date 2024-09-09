Vikas Sethi, renowned for his roles in popular serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has passed away due to a heart attack.

Television actor Vikas Sethi, renowned for his roles in popular serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has passed away due to a heart attack. While many will remember him for his significant contributions to Indian television, a lesser-known fact about Sethi is his role as Robbie in the iconic Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001).

Vikas Sethi’s Role as Robbie

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, Vikas Sethi played the character of Robbie, a date of Kareena Kapoor’s memorable character, Pooja (Poo). Sethi’s role, though brief, was notable. He first appeared as a charming college heartthrob who approaches Poo with a casual, “Hey Poo, movie tonight?” His character, portrayed with effortless charm, adds a touch of youthful excitement to Poo’s college life.

Robbie’s presence is particularly remembered during a scene where he picks up Poo from the Raichand residence for a dance night. Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor, initially uses Robbie to make her love interest, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), jealous. Despite Robbie’s role being relatively minor, his part in the storyline was crucial in showcasing Poo’s manipulative yet playful side.

A Surprising Casting Change

An interesting piece of trivia is that Karan Johar initially intended to cast John Abraham in the role of Robbie. In an episode of the inaugural season of Koffee with Karan in 2004, John Abraham revealed that Karan had offered him the role. However, John turned down the opportunity, which led to Vikas Sethi stepping into the role. Johar admitted on the show that Robbie’s part was quite small and expressed his regret to John for the missed opportunity, noting how John had grown significantly in his career since then. John Abraham later appeared in other Karan Johar productions like Kaal (2005) and Dostana (2008).

Legacy and Impact

Vikas Sethi’s legacy lives on through his contributions to Indian television and cinema. His portrayal of Robbie, though a minor role in a star-studded film, remains a memorable part of the beloved family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As fans and colleagues remember his work, his presence in both television and film will continue to be appreciated by audiences.