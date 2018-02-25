Bollywood's evergreen diva Sridevi passed away on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. May it be her tremendous dancing skills or her phenomenal acting, she has always impressed us with her charm. In fact, there have been times when in her blockbuster movies, the actress overshadowed the acting of many male superstars by her exceptional performances in many of her hit films where the audience could not get over her magnificent acting skills and Sridevi stole the show alone.

The actress, who has features in many Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films has given us many memorable films such as Judaai, Chandni, Nagina, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, among many others

Veteran actress Sridevi, who is also called the queen of Indian cinema, passed away on Saturday night after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The actress was in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi when this unfortunate incident took place. The entire Bollywood, as well as her fans across the globe, are saddened by the sudden and shocking news of her demise. She has given her entire life cinema and has entertained us by her phenomenal performance in films.

The actress, who has featured in many Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films has given us many memorable films such as Judaai, Chandni, Nagina, Lamhe, Chaalbaaz, among many others. May it be her tremendous dancing skills or her phenomenal acting, she has always impressed us with her charm. In fact, there have been times when in her blockbuster movies, the actress overshadowed the acting of many male superstars by her exceptional performances in many of her hit films where the audience could not get over her magnificent acting skills and Sridevi stole the show alone:

Judaai: A talented star cast like Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar among many others, Sridevi’s performance as Kajal was highly applauded. During the entire film, its Sridevi’s acting where we feel that no one could have pulled off that role better than her.

Chaalbaaz: The remake of 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta, Chaalbaaz is remembered only for Sridevi’s brilliant performance in a double role. May it be the role of Anju, a scared, timid girl who fears everyone, or the role of a fierce Manju, who drinks, hits men and lives life on her own terms, Sridevi nailed both the roles. Despite having superstars like Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth, Chaalbaaz is totally remembered for Sridevi.

Nagina: A cult classic of Sridevi’s career, where she played the role of an ‘Iccha Dhaari Naagin,’ had raised the bar for Bollywood. She single-handedly carried the film on her shoulders despite tremendous actors like Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

Chandni: When a film in 1980’s had actors like Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, it was unlikely that an actress would steal the limelight in the film. However, Sridevi changed the stereotypes as she charmingly overshadowed both the leading actors by her extraordinary performance in Chandni.

