On February 25, the entire nation woke up to a devastating news of Sridevi's sudden demise. The 54-year-old legendary actress was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. The film fraternity is still in shock. Veteran actress on March 11 took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to the legendary actress Sridevi Boney Kapoor with a photo of her and Rishi Kapoor from the super hit song Chandni.

The film fraternity is still in shock and not able to accept the fact that the stunning diva of Bollywood who has ruled the industry for so many years is no more. Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. The actress was known for her patent smile and expressive eyes. From her dancing skills to comic timings, the versatile actress was adored by all. Her sudden demise has left the Bollywood as well as International cinema in shock and saddened.

The veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account gave tribute to the actress by posting a photo of 1989 of her and Rishi Kapoor from the film Chandni. “Reminiscing !!!! When pple said this movie brought back romance in their lives ❤️❤️ my all time favourite,” Neetu wrote. Not just her, few days back Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to thank Oscars 2018 for paying a musical tribute to Legendary actress Sridevi and superstars Shashi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor.

Take a look at the video he shared on his official account.

Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! pic.twitter.com/YMkqntZ4Xz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2018

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi have worked together in movies like Chandni, Nagina, Gurudev, Banjaran, and Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha. Diva began her career at the age of 4. Her first movie was a devotional film Thunaivan. The super talented actress has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi productions. She came back with English Vinglish in 2012 and was last seen in Mom in 2017. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s directed Zero as a special appearance.

