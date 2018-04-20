Remo, I feel is doing a fantastic job. The cast is already excited so we all are having real fun, the Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez was quoted saying. The Bollywood diva will be seen sharing the screens with Bollywood sensation Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol in the upcoming thriller. It was an amazing experience. We had gone to some great location and shot some really cool stuff, said the actress when asked about the film.

Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez was quoted praising the director of Race 3 Remo D’Souza for the fantastic job has done. The third installment of Race franchise is totally star-studded. Fernandez had worked with D’Souza in Tiger Shroff starrer Flying Jatt which went on floors from August 25, 2016. Murder 2 actress was quoted saying, “It was an amazing experience. We had gone to some great location and shot some really cool stuff.”

She further added, “Remo, I feel is doing a fantastic job. The cast is already excited so we all are having real fun” Talking about her being the fitness in the industry, she said, “Yes. There is a lot of added pressure actually. But sometimes I enjoy added pressure because it actually gives more incentives to kind of keep staying fit.” She even said that Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff are the fittest actors in Bollywood. Talking about the trailer for the upcoming action thriller, she said, “I am very excited. We all worked really hard in the film and it’s turning out to be amazing.”

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan responds to Sri Reddy And Ram Gopal Varma controversy

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala starrer action thriller Race 3 produced under Tips Films and Salman Khan Films is directed by Remo D’Souza. The movie will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. The third installment of Race film series, it will release on the Eid.

ALSO READ: Ex-flames Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor steal the show as they turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

ALSO READ: #MeToo: Meesha Shafi accuses her colleague Ali Zafar of sexual harassment

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App