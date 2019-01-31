The sequel of ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, 2013 3-D dance drama film directed and choreographed by Remo D'Souza and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The film spawned a sequel titled ABCD 2, which released on 19 June 2015 and has already kickstarted the shooting of ABCD 3 in Punjab with full swing.

After the commencement of the shooting of ABCD 3 in Punjab, Varun Dhawan and his co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi will take off to London on February 10 for their next shooting schedule. The Baaghi actress Shraddha Kapoor is learning five dance forms- Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Tutting and Animation and Urban for the film and will be shooting for a dance-off with Nora Fatehi in London. Reportedly both Shraddha and Nora belong to contending teams in the film and will be seen in an intense face-off in a street dance form that will be shot in London. All the actors have started honing their dance steps and the duo is looking forward to the sequence that is an important part of the movie.

Spilling the beans a source disclosed that the climax of ABCD 3 is going to be a dance face-off between India and Pakistan. Shraddha Kapoor is playing a Pakistani dancer in the film and the team is heading for the climax shoot of the film in London. The film director Remo D’Souza will be choreographing the dance face-off.

ABCD 3 was initially supposed to cast Katrina Kaif opposite Varun Dhawan but the actress backed out as the dates were clashing with Salman Khan’s Bharat. It was after Katrina’s withdrawal, that Shraddha had to step into her shoes.

