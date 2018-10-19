Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the love Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta. Malhotra was noted saying she could relate to the character and how she would react to the whole thing. Talking about her movie, Badhaai Ho will make people more comfortable and open about the topic of sex and pregnancy.

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying all the praises and love her movie Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurran and Neena Gupta which was released on October 18, 2018. The beauty who was last seen in Pataakha as Chutki is seen essaying the role of Renee in her latest film which has a different storyline from other movies. In an interview with Times Of India, Malhotra was noted talking about why sex is a taboo in India. When asked about Renee’s role, she said that the film is more in my comfort zone. She could relate to the character and how she would react to the whole thing.

Talking about the role, she said that no extensive makeup or change in her look was required. She further added that before Badhaai Ho, the lady was shooting for Photograph with versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddique. The lady took time to grasp the Badhaai Ho shoot as she was she will be seen essaying the role of an introvert where she was not talking to anyone. Malhotra was fumbling in her lines as she was nervous and had to go through a lot of multiple readings.

The lady believes that the easiest roles are the most difficult ones. She feels that one cannot go to the sets of a film without doing homework even if the character they are playing is what they are in real life. Malhotra had to do just as much work for Badhaai Ho as she did in Dangal. Talking about her movie, Badhaai Ho will make people more comfortable and open about the topic of sex and pregnancy. She thinks, it is the decision of husband-wife to have a baby or not. She believes, it is not a family’s decision to have a baby or not, it indeed is husband-wife’s decision but its opposite in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More