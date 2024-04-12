Renowned Korean Singer Park Bo Ram, Passes away At 30, Cause Of Death Being Probed

Korean singer Park Bo Ram, known for her soulful vocals and beloved OSTs for popular K-dramas, has tragically passed away at the age of 30. The sudden news of her death has left fans in shock and mourning.

XANADU Entertainment, Park Bo Ram’s agency, confirmed her passing with a brief statement. The singer reportedly passed away yesterday morning, as reported by South Korean media outlets. Her agency released a statement expressing the heartbreaking news.

Xanadu Entertainment share singer Park Boram has passed yesterday, April 11th The SuperStar K2 singer recently released “보고싶다 벌써” on April 3rd for the 90’s Ballad Project and also released duet “좋겠다” in February with Huh Gak (cont’d) — 파룬 (@balloon_wanted) April 11, 2024

Park Bo Ram was renowned for her heartfelt songs like “Hyehwadong (Or Ssangmundong)” for “Reply 1988” and “Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie” for “W – Two Worlds.” She was also recognized for her participation in the Mnet audition show “Superstar K2” in 2010, which propelled her to fame. Her hit song “Beautiful” in 2014 further solidified her status as a beloved singer in the industry.

Park Boram was set to celebrate her 10th anniversary as a singer later this year with plans to release an album as a commemoration Sharing condolences to both Park Boram’s family and friendshttps://t.co/3A13uw9ih8 — 파룬 (@balloon_wanted) April 11, 2024

The agency’s statement read, “It’s true that Park Bo Ram died on April 11. The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police.” XANADU Entertainment expressed deep sadness over the loss, stating, “All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness.”

rip Park Bo Ram 💔😭 one of my fav ost singer ☹️ pic.twitter.com/T1ghpf7n56 — 🐱h • TTPD | Closer | Superwoman (@taylee_yoonie) April 12, 2024

REST IN PEACE PARK BORAM 🕊️ 1 Maret 1994 – 12 April 2024 Your beautiful song will always be the most beautiful memory of life 💕 #RestInPeace #ParkBoram pic.twitter.com/kdVDMs6UwV — ° ༘ 𝒜𝓋ℯ 𝒴𝓊𝓂𝒶 🎧 (@fanabtic) April 12, 2024

Park Bo Ram was in the midst of preparing for a comeback to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her debut when the tragic incident occurred. Fans have been expressing their sorrow and condolences on social media platforms, reminiscing about her memorable OSTs and impactful music.

Dear @BOGUMMY

I was so saddened to hear the passing of #ParkBoRam, a singer whom I knew 1st time from #Reply1988 OST #혜화동

It’s such a legendary song with meaningful lyrics & beautiful voice🎶 Rest in Peace🙏

Rest in Love🙏#박보검#ParkBoGum#パクボゴム… https://t.co/Ll8nkkg5y8 pic.twitter.com/0eG4f72WBy — 📻🚀DAN’s Talking to Bogummy🌕🧵🪡 (@LoveMySonBogum) April 12, 2024

Fans have been sharing their favorite songs from Park Bo Ram’s discography and expressing their disbelief over the sudden loss. “Hyde Jekyll, Me, Reply 1988, W, and many more. Thank you, Park Bo Ram, for the OSTs,” one fan wrote, reflecting on the singer’s contributions to the K-drama world.

Rest in Peace, Park Bo Ram! 😭🫶 Suka bgt sama nih lagu huhu dari awal rilis 2017

pic.twitter.com/X4wdcrbgkf — Dwik. (@kentutberbuih_) April 12, 2024

Details regarding the funeral arrangements for Park Bo Ram have also been shared by XANADU Entertainment. The agency stated, “It is even more heartbreaking that we have to inform all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram of this sudden news. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family.”

Park Bo Ram’s unexpected passing has not only shocked her fans but also the wider K-pop and entertainment industry. Her soulful voice and memorable songs will continue to be cherished by many, as fans remember her impactful contributions to the music world.