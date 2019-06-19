Renuka Shahane’s accidental fall from the top of a flight of stairs in the 90s film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun has been turned into funny memes on social media. Read the article to know more.

The 90s romantic comedy, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun has managed to remain a mainstay of pop culture even after all this time. The film is very close to millions of fans who religiously continue to re-watch the film time and again. The flick has managed to resurface again owing to the creation of a number of gut-busting memes made on a rather tragic scene.

Pooja, a character played by Renuka Shahane in the film meets her end following an unfortunate slip from the top of a flight of stairs. Though the scene is pretty dark, this hasn’t stopped fans from turning it into a meme, about situations that unexpectedly go downhill. From iPhone prices dropping once a new model is released into markets to clothes spontaneously falling out of cupboards when you open them, nothing seems to be off limits. It’s safe to say that once you take a look at these memes, you will never be able to watch the film the same way.

The 1994 cult classic was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya and stars big names like Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the leading roles with Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo and Anupam Kher in minor supporting roles. The characteristic Dhum Tana Dhum Tana soundtrack, composed by Raamlaxman, has also been exploited a lot by fans, hyperbolizing it by adding it to minor inconveniences. The memes are hilarious nonetheless.

My clothes as soon as I open My Almirah. pic.twitter.com/FlR2xvy06g — Tanmay Sinha😎{Tanu} (@srcastic_writer) June 17, 2019

Nobody Literally nobody Parle G biscuit in chai : pic.twitter.com/N6ZcPWJ7qW — Manish Waghela (@manishnwaghela) June 12, 2019

Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane have also recently given fans a nostalgia trip by dancing to Lo Chali Main, a song from the film after 25 long years.

Me *removes cover from phone for a day* My phone the same day : pic.twitter.com/IjDlgnxYtC — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2019

Apple launches a new iPhone model. Old models’ prices pic.twitter.com/qhM0i6jlDz — GRV (@MildlyClassic) June 12, 2019

