As the investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case nears completion, the Bengaluru Police have unveiled startling details in their chargesheet.

The chargesheet reveals that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was in a relationship with Pavithra Gowda.

Photos found on Pavithra Gowda’s phone indicate close relationship between the two.

One photo shows Darshan and Pavithra dressed in traditional attire—Pavithra in a yellow silk saree with a blue blouse, and Darshan in a yellow kurta with white pants—both wearing flower garlands. Another photo depicts them embracing, thus, prompting further scrutiny of their relationship.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Darshan confirmed that although he and Pavithra are not married, they were indeed in a live-in relationship.

This confirmation is included in the chargesheet, which also highlights that Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had sent obscene messages and photos to Pavithra, believing she was interfering in Darshan’s personal life.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengaluru Police submitted a comprehensive 3,991-page chargesheet to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. This document includes crime scene photographs, forensic reports detailing bloodstains on Darshan’s clothes, and other circumstantial evidence.