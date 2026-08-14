LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

Renukaswamy Murder Case: Darshan's co-accused Pradosh Rao has sought pardon and approver status, making serious allegations about the alleged assault and subsequent cover-up. Here's what Rao told the court and what his plea could mean for the case.

Actor Darshan, Image Credits- ANI
Actor Darshan, Image Credits- ANI

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 11:18 IST

Renukaswamy murder case against Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has acquired a new twist, following the approach of one of the accused named Pradosh S Rao, to the court seeking pardon and allowing him to become an approver. Pradosh S Rao, who is accused number 14 in this case, is ready to give full disclosure regarding the crime and the people involved in it.

This matter became even more significant following the decision of the Karnataka High Court that rejected the appeal of Darshan against the order of the trial court in which the court did not allow him and other co-accused to challenge Rao’s petition at this stage. The court said that the co-accused does not have any right in this proceeding.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Pradosh Rao Tell The Court?

As per the reports of his 11-page application, Rao has narrated in detail what had happened on June 8, 2024, when Renukaswamy, who was 33 years old, was allegedly abducted, assaulted and murdered. Rao stated that when he came to the shed in Bengaluru, he found Renukaswamy being surrounded by a group of men. As per his statement, Darshan was allegedly taunting and beating up the victim over the messages he had sent to actress Pavithra Gowda.

Moreover, Rao stated that Gowda was asked to hit Renukaswamy using her footwear, after which some men allegedly started beating up the victim. He also claimed that Darshan hit Renukaswamy with a nylon rope, kicked on the neck and the chest and was standing with both his legs on his chest. Rao reportedly said that he had warned Darshan that the victim might die if the assault was to continue, but it did not stop.

These remain allegations made by Rao in his approver application and have not been established as facts by the court.

What Did Rao Allege About The Alleged Cover-Up?

Rao’s statement further talks about what he claims transpired after Renukaswamy’s demise. He claimed that he had made Darshan aware of Renukaswamy’s death and there were attempts made thereafter to build up a different story. According to reports about his written statement, Rao had claimed that the money was arranged so that some others can surrender.

Further, he had claimed that Renukaswamy’s dead body was carried in a white Scorpio and dumped near a drain. Such allegations bring another dimension to a case in which the prosecution has charged Darshan and Pavithra Gowda and others in the murder of Renukaswamy. Nonetheless, one should take into consideration the fact that Rao himself sought to become an approver.

Why Is Darshan Opposing The Approver Plea?

Darshan had filed a case at the Karnataka High Court because the Bengaluru Sessions Court had denied his petition to file objections to the application made by Rao prior to granting the pardon. He was represented by lawyers who contended that the accused must be allowed to make their objections, which include any possible procedure violations. The prosecution rejected the plea, stating that the co-accused cannot automatically be heard in an application for pardon made by an accused.

The Court rejected the petition of Darshan. According to Justice M Nagaprasanna, allowing co-accused to file objections against such applications at this stage will deter accused from appearing as approvers.

What Happens Next In The Renukaswamy Case?

The High Court’s ruling is not the indication that Rao is already an approver, nor does it prove the claims which were put forward in his plea. This is just a procedural decision. Now, Rao’s petition will need to be decided in accordance with the law at the Sessions Court. However, if eventually, his plea is accepted and he becomes an approver, then his testimony may become relevant for the prosecution’s case.

Meanwhile, the most recent development in the matter is that the hearing which was sought by Darshan against Rao’s plea for being an approver has been unsuccessful.

ALSO READ: Vishwanath & Sons Review: 3/5, Suriya And Mamitha Baiju Hold Together A Warm Family Drama That Loses Its Way In The Second Half

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

RELATED News

Johnny Lever B’Day SPL: From Dropping Out In Class 7 To Selling Pens On Streets, How He Became A 350+ Film Comedy Legend

Mohit Raina Birthday: The Day He Got Lord Shiva’s Role, His Father Passed Away; Uri Performance Won Hearts

‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Breaks Silence On FIR, Denies Threat Allegations: ‘I Have Been Cooperative With Police’

Muskan Karia Opens Up About Deepfake Video, Says Maharashtra Police Caught Those Responsible: ‘Mere Papa Ne Sab…’

Kamal Haasan Completes 67 Years In Cinema, Reflects On A Journey Of Learning And Evolution: ‘Only Salvage…’

LATEST NEWS

UP Elections 2027: Can Kasganj’s ‘Lucky Seat’ Trend Predict Who Will Rule Uttar Pradesh Next?

What Was Operation Safed Sagar? When Was It Launched, Which Aircraft Took Part And What Was Its Objective?

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Awkward Expression Viral After Being Congratulated On His Marriage By Al Nassr Teammates

Mika Singh and Chinki Minki Announce a New Property Investment Together, Marking a New Chapter of Growth

The Next Chapter of Made in India Could Be About Where Ideas Thrive

“Save Me From My Wife”, UP Tops List in Husbands’ murder With 91 cases; MP on 2nd Spot with 36

Who Is Tanzid Hasan Tamim? Opener Becomes Bangladesh’s First Test Centurion In Australia As Tourists Take Complete Control In Darwin

Why USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors Tried To Jump Overboard? What 250 Days At Sea Did To Crew

Is VVS Laxman Replacing Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Set To Give Ex-Cricketer Big Role | Report

‘Something Fishy’: Why Farooq Abdullah Is Questioning Threats To Kashmiri Pandit PM Package Employees

Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?
Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?
Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?
Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

QUICK LINKS