Renukaswamy Murder Case: What Did Actor Darshan’s Co-Accused Pradosh Rao Tell The Court In His Approver Plea?

Renukaswamy murder case against Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has acquired a new twist, following the approach of one of the accused named Pradosh S Rao, to the court seeking pardon and allowing him to become an approver. Pradosh S Rao, who is accused number 14 in this case, is ready to give full disclosure regarding the crime and the people involved in it.

This matter became even more significant following the decision of the Karnataka High Court that rejected the appeal of Darshan against the order of the trial court in which the court did not allow him and other co-accused to challenge Rao’s petition at this stage. The court said that the co-accused does not have any right in this proceeding.

What Did Pradosh Rao Tell The Court?

As per the reports of his 11-page application, Rao has narrated in detail what had happened on June 8, 2024, when Renukaswamy, who was 33 years old, was allegedly abducted, assaulted and murdered. Rao stated that when he came to the shed in Bengaluru, he found Renukaswamy being surrounded by a group of men. As per his statement, Darshan was allegedly taunting and beating up the victim over the messages he had sent to actress Pavithra Gowda.

Moreover, Rao stated that Gowda was asked to hit Renukaswamy using her footwear, after which some men allegedly started beating up the victim. He also claimed that Darshan hit Renukaswamy with a nylon rope, kicked on the neck and the chest and was standing with both his legs on his chest. Rao reportedly said that he had warned Darshan that the victim might die if the assault was to continue, but it did not stop.

These remain allegations made by Rao in his approver application and have not been established as facts by the court.

What Did Rao Allege About The Alleged Cover-Up?

Rao’s statement further talks about what he claims transpired after Renukaswamy’s demise. He claimed that he had made Darshan aware of Renukaswamy’s death and there were attempts made thereafter to build up a different story. According to reports about his written statement, Rao had claimed that the money was arranged so that some others can surrender.

Further, he had claimed that Renukaswamy’s dead body was carried in a white Scorpio and dumped near a drain. Such allegations bring another dimension to a case in which the prosecution has charged Darshan and Pavithra Gowda and others in the murder of Renukaswamy. Nonetheless, one should take into consideration the fact that Rao himself sought to become an approver.

Why Is Darshan Opposing The Approver Plea?

Darshan had filed a case at the Karnataka High Court because the Bengaluru Sessions Court had denied his petition to file objections to the application made by Rao prior to granting the pardon. He was represented by lawyers who contended that the accused must be allowed to make their objections, which include any possible procedure violations. The prosecution rejected the plea, stating that the co-accused cannot automatically be heard in an application for pardon made by an accused.

The Court rejected the petition of Darshan. According to Justice M Nagaprasanna, allowing co-accused to file objections against such applications at this stage will deter accused from appearing as approvers.

What Happens Next In The Renukaswamy Case?

The High Court’s ruling is not the indication that Rao is already an approver, nor does it prove the claims which were put forward in his plea. This is just a procedural decision. Now, Rao’s petition will need to be decided in accordance with the law at the Sessions Court. However, if eventually, his plea is accepted and he becomes an approver, then his testimony may become relevant for the prosecution’s case.

Meanwhile, the most recent development in the matter is that the hearing which was sought by Darshan against Rao’s plea for being an approver has been unsuccessful.

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