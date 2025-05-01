Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya's Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj's Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Suriya’s Retro blends gang wars, cult mysteries & emotional rebellion in a bold Karthik Subbaraj film that’s wild, stylish, and surprisingly heartfelt.

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose


Karthik Subbaraj is known for two things pushing boundaries and blending genres like a seasoned DJ mixing a retro vinyl set. With Retro, the stylish filmmaker joins hands for the first time with Tamil cinema’s powerhouse Suriya. What unfolds is a wild rollercoaster that goes from gang wars to island cults, from single-shot action to soul-searching romance. It’s bold, bonkers, and sometimes baffling but never boring.

The Tale of Paari: Gangster, Lover, Rebel

The much-anticipated gangster film Retro starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and with music by Santhosh Narayanan, was officially released today (May 1, 2025) across Tamil Nadu and other states.” Our hero Paarivel Kannan, or simply Paari, played by a fiery Suriya, is not your usual gangster. Raised by the fearsome Tuticorin don Thilakan (Joju George), Paari grows up in a world where loyalty means violence.

But deep inside, he’s a romantic. He falls for Rukmini (Pooja Hegde), a kind-hearted vet, and promises her a life away from crime. Just when he’s about to hang up his boots and tie the knot, betrayal strikes. Thilakan crashes the wedding, demanding back his treasure a stash of mysterious, priceless goldfish.

Yes, goldfish. Welcome to Retro.

The marriage breaks, chaos ensues, and Paari is dragged back into bloodshed. He lands in jail, and Rukmini vanishes. But five years later, love gives him a second wind. Paari sets off to a far-off island in the Andamans to find her, and unknowingly walks into a new storm Black Island.

 

Enter Cults, Mystics, and Mad Max

On Black Island, danger comes with a twist. A tyrannical Mirasdar (Nasser) and his devilish son Michael rule with iron fists. Thilakan hasn’t stopped hunting Paari or his precious goldfish, and soon the island becomes a war zone. Just when you think it’s all about gangsters, Retro throws in the Jada Muni mystery, the Rubber Cult, and wild scenes that feel straight out of Mad Max meets Gladiator.

Yes, it’s over-the-top but that’s the point.

Karthik Subbaraj splits the movie into Tarantino-style chapters War, Cult, and everything in between. The first half is tight, explosive, and full of flair highlighted by the Kanimaa sequence, a stunning single-shot dance-action combo that introduces the main characters in style. The second half, though, takes the scenic route with cults, questions of identity, and rebellion. Sometimes it connects, other times it confuses. But it’s ambitious filmmaking all the same.

Suriya: The Soul of Retro

Suriya is the heartbeat of this movie. His performance as Paari is intense, emotional, and utterly committed. Whether he’s throwing punches or holding back tears, he makes you care. His chemistry with Pooja Hegde feels sincere especially in the flashback love story. Pooja, as Rukku, gets one of her best roles and truly shines, even when her character’s motivations feel a bit too rigid.

Joju George delivers a gritty performance as Thilakan, the father figure turned enemy. And the rest of the cast, including Nasser and the menacing Michael, hold their ground. Even cameos by Prakash Raj and music director Santhosh Narayanan add flavor to this already spicy curry.

Speaking of music Santhosh’s background score is a thunderous companion to the action, and the song Kannimaa is already a fan-favorite. It’s retro, addictive, and loaded with whistles.

The Real Message Behind the Madness

Beneath all the wild plot twists and quirky characters lies a deeply political soul. Retro isn’t just a gangster flick it’s a metaphor. Karthik Subbaraj uses the story of Paari to ask powerful questions. What is one’s true purpose? Can you rewrite your destiny? Is it nobler to be a hero, or to serve a greater cause in someone else’s story?

The answer may lie in the golden fish or perhaps, that’s just bait. Like his earlier films Jigarthanda and Jagame Thandhiram, Subbaraj weaves in the Eelam issue and speaks for the voiceless. The revolution he portrays is not loud it’s messy, layered, and still evolving.

The film has opened to a thunderous response, particularly among Suriya fans.

Dinesh, who watched the film Retro at PVR Screen in Forum Mall, shared his honest review, calling it Pooja’s career-best performance, praising the gripping first-half screenplay, powerful interval and mass scenes, outstanding BGM, and impressive camera work and visuals, while stating there was nothing negative about the film.

Social media platforms have been flooded with positive reviews. Fans have praised the cinematography, music, and performances of the lead actors, especially Suriya’s intense transformation and screen presence. Early reactions suggest that Karthik Subbaraj has returned to form with Retro, and the story seems to resonate well with the audience.

Haricharan described Retro as a moving story about a gangster’s search for his true purpose, highlighting a terrific first half with strong character establishment and conflict setup, noting that the second half detours into a different subplot where the film slightly falters, but ultimately concludes on a deeply emotional high its biggest triumph being the return of the powerhouse performer #Suriya that audiences have long awaited.

Asuvini said Retro goes beyond a review, thanking Karthik Subbaraj and Santhosh Narayanan for the gentle reminder delivered through the film, calling the music pure bliss and especially highlighting Suriya’s intro BGM along with The One track as personal favorites.

Many netizens have pointed out that Pooja Hegde has finally found a solid role that showcases her acting skills. Her performance has been described as refreshing and emotional, contrasting well with Suriya’s rugged and raw portrayal.

Gokul emphasized that Suriya’s excellent acting carried the film remarkably well, stating that no other hero could have fit the character; with Suriya portraying a rugged, angry man who doesn’t know how to smile, while Pooja delivered her role effectively. He particularly appreciated many frames in the fight scenes and felt the movie had a good story with no lagging.

When a movie receives a lot of positive responses, it’s inevitable that there will also be some negative feedback. Rithvik shared, “I was really excited for this movie, but after watching it, I just couldn’t understand what was happening! The actor is giving his 100% in every film, yet the outcome is always so different. This failure feels so personal. It’s hard to see someone so hardworking not achieve what he deserves.”

Retro is expected to continue its strong run at the box office over the weekend, with many shows already sold out in multiplexes and single screens across Tamil Nadu.

Retro is Not for Everyone, But Definitely for the Brave

Retro is many things at once a gangster saga, a love story, a political fable, a spiritual quest, and a madcap island adventure. It doesn’t always work. The screenplay stumbles, especially in the second half. The pacing dips. Some scenes feel too indulgent or bizarre. But the film never loses heart or style.

Suriya delivers one of his most layered performances, while Karthik Subbaraj dares to dream big, even if the result feels like three films stitched into one. Retro may not be perfect, but it’s personal, passionate, and unapologetically bold.

