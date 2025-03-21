Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
Retro: Suriya’s ‘Kanima’ Song Creates Buzz With High-Energy Dance Track

Suriya’s upcoming film ‘Retro’ is gaining traction with its latest song ‘Kanima.’ Composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the high-energy track fuels anticipation ahead of its May 1 release.

Suriya’s much-anticipated film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is generating immense buzz with the release of its latest track, Kanima. The high-energy dance number, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, has already caught the attention of fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release on May 1.

The makers of Retro had earlier teased audiences with a promo of Kanima, further amplifying anticipation. Sung by Santhosh Narayanan and The Indian Choral Ensemble, the vibrant track is set against a wedding backdrop and promises to be a visual spectacle.

Watch:

The film stars Suriya in the role of a gangster, with the story unfolding in Madurai, a setting that has heightened expectations given Karthik Subbaraj’s expertise in delivering gripping narratives from the region. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, alongside actors Joju George, Jayaram, Karunakaran, and Prem in key roles. The teaser also revealed that Pooja Hegde’s character is mute, adding an intriguing layer to the film’s narrative.

The first single from Retro, Kannadi Poove, struck an emotional chord with audiences, depicting a prisoner longing for love. Its immense success has set the stage for Kanima to become another hit. Observant fans have noted a pattern in the film’s songs—both Kannadi Poove and Kanima start with the letter ‘K’—leading to speculation that Suriya is strategically choosing song titles after his last film, Kanguva, underperformed at the box office. Some even believe Kanima is linked to Pooja Hegde’s character, possibly named Kanimozhi.

Suriya is eager to make a strong comeback, pinning high hopes on Retro alongside his other projects, Vaadivaasal and an upcoming bilingual film. With Retro set for a grand release in multiple languages, fans are optimistic that this periodic action drama will mark his return to box office dominance.

