Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya's Performance Shines, First Half Called 'Boring' By Some

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some

Suriya’s 'Retro' released on May 1, 2025, receiving mixed reactions from fans and critics. While praised for performances and action, some called it boring online.

Retro Twitter Reviews: Suriya’s Performance Shines, First Half Called ‘Boring’ By Some


The much-awaited Tamil film Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, finally hit theatres on May 1. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Stone Bench Creations in collaboration with 2D Entertainment, the film created buzz right from its early 2024 announcement and entered cinemas with strong pre-release hype.

As early morning shows concluded, audience reviews flooded social media. While Suriya’s dedicated fans celebrated his performance and the film’s visual execution, several viewers on X (formerly Twitter) had less flattering opinions, especially about the film’s first half. One user bluntly labelled it “boring” and urged others to skip the theatre visit, calling it a “waste of time and money”.

Despite the criticism, others were captivated by the film’s emotional depth and action sequences. A highlight mentioned by many is a 15-minute single-take action-dance number titled Kanimaa, which impressed viewers with its technical execution and choreography.

Set across multiple timelines and cities, Retro weaves a story of love, violence, and redemption. Suriya plays Paarivel “Paari” Kannan, a man caught between his dark past and a hopeful future, while Pooja Hegde plays Rukmini “Rukku”, his wife and a strong presence in his present life. The narrative explores their struggles, sacrifices, and the consequences of past choices, combining romance and high-octane action. Check out the audience reactions and reviews from X (formerly Twitter) here.

While one social media user praised the film’s intensity, saying, “Superb making by #KarthikSubbaraj. It’s the story of a gangster torn between love and darkness,” another commented harshly, “Very average first half followed by a flop second half. Suriya’s flop streak continues.”

 

The release of Retro has also seen impressive financial figures. Final advance bookings in Tamil Nadu alone touched ₹7.75 crore. In states like Kerala and Karnataka, the film crossed ₹1 crore in pre-sales, with expectations of continued momentum.

The ensemble cast includes not only Suriya and Pooja Hegde, but also veteran and popular actors like Jayaram, Nassar, Joju George, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, and Karunakaran, adding depth to the film’s dramatic landscape.

Despite the divided response, Retro has succeeded in sparking conversations and attracting audiences across South India. Its performance in the coming days will decide whether it becomes another feather in Suriya’s cap or adds to the criticisms circling its storytelling.

