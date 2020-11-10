Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni were seen talking about their plans of next vacation to Iceland while the two remembered a previous trip.

A couple that’s rumoured to be dating, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have ignited curiosity among fans by talking about their plans of going on a trip together. Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly and Jasmin were seen discussing that they would go to Iceland for a vacation after the show ends. Refuting their relationship rumours, Aly and Jasmin have always maintained the stance that they are close friends.

Viacom 18’s video-on-demand platform Voot shared a video under its Unseen Undekha section. In the video shared by Voot, Jasmine was seen reminding Aly of the promise that he made to her of going on a vacation with her after the show. Jasmin says that Aly promised they’d go to Iceland after Bigg Boss was over. Aly denied making any such promise initially but when Jasmin asks him that what kind of a person was he, he agrees and says that he will obviously go with her as he loved travelling too.

In one other video that was shared by Voot, Jasmin and Aly were talking about a trip that they took in the past. Jasmin said, “What an amazing feeling it was to be surrounded by mountains, in that tiny cottage.” She further said that it was the best she had ever felt in her life, waking up in the morning and Aly telling her to come out and pushing her into the snow.

Jasmin Bhasin has been a part of Bigg Boss 14 since the start of the show. Aly Goni entered the show recently as his friend Jasmin went through an emotional breakdown.

