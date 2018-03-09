And finally, the ace comedian is back with a new concept and show! Are you excited? Well! if not, make sure you are as his show is going to hit the floors this March 25! Last year wasn't a happy year for the comedian turned actor as his spat with Sunil Grover and health issues made his show go off air. He was also seen cancelling the shoots which annoyed many actors! But we wish him luck for his new beginning!

And the king of laughter, Kapil Sharma is back yet again with another comedy show! Aren’t you excited to know the day his show is going on air? Well, we are sure you are! As per the sources, the date of the show to go on air has been declared as March 25. Kapil Sharma’s comeback on Sony Entertainment Television with “Family Time with Kapil Sharma” is going to be one of the most happening events and show on the channel from this month.

Comedy master last year made buzz after he had a mid-air spat with his good friend and co-star on Sony Show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ Sunil Grover. A lot has changed since then, his health problems became a big concern not only for his channel house but also his fans as he started cancelling shoots and was also admitted to the hospital last year. He was also seen opening up his health issues that included troubles with alcohol and anxiety issues.

While many thought he might come back with season 2 of The Kapil Sharma Show, but he chose to start the new show with a new concept that will go on air on March 25, 2018. As per the sources, the channel is not revealing the date as they want to play it safe keeping the cancellation of shooting they had experienced earlier due to Kapil’s sudden decline in health. He cancelled many shoots, among them, was one with the stars Ajay Devgn, SRK and Arjun Kapoor.

Till then check out the trailers of Kapil Sharma’s brand new show!

