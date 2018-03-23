During the talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia, actress Radhika Apte revealed that she was asked to perform phone sex for an audition. The actress has been honest in front of the media and has always been upfront at speaking the truth. Radhika has made a mark with her performances in the film industry. She was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Radhika Apte had been known to take up unconventional roles and for bold films from the time she began her career. The actress has faced a lot of unpleasant situations in her career but, with her outstanding performances, she has proved that she will persevere in the film industry. According to latest reports, Radhika Apte was asked to perform a disgusting stunt during the time of auditions for the film, Dev D.

Recently, on Neha Dhupia’s talk show, Radhika Apte was joined by Omerta actor Rajkummar Rao where she was asked about her most weird audition in life. To this note, she revealed, “The weirdest audition was when I had to have phone sex for Dev D. I had to tie my hair or eat a lollipop or something. And I used to live in Pune, and I never had phone sex till then ever. But I did it and it was great fun. Although I didn’t get the part…clearly.”

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte has paved a path for herself in the industry with her spectacular choice of films. The actress was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan in which she played his wife. The actress has always been versatile with her characters. This disclosure simply shows that Radhika is one of the most daring actresses in the film fraternity today. Talking about Ekta Kapoor’s comment on her, Radhika revealed that she doesn’t pay any heed to such comments and rumours by anyone.

