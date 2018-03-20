Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has finally revealed the name of his leading lady for his upcoming masala entertainer Simmba, which stars Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh and the lucky girl is Sara Ali Khan who is making her big Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s forthcoming masala entertainer titled Simmba has finally got its leading lady and it’s none other than Sara Ali Khan. Yes, you read that right! Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora’s stunning daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, will be playing the lead in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar’s Simmba. Ranveer Singh’s name in the film will be Sangram Bhalerao. Also, it will be Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s first collaboration together. The film is slated to hit theatres on 28th December 2018.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of Sara Ali Khan being paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Simmba and wrote, “It’s OFFICIAL… Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar sign Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer Singh for #Simmba… Directed by Rohit Shetty… Ranveer enacts the role of a cop – Sangram Bhalerao… Reliance Entertainment presents… 28 Dec 2018 release.” Simmba has been helmed by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty and will be produced by Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt gets injured in Bulgaria on sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Mouni Roy has found her ‘Best Boy-friend’ in Ayan Mukerji; see photo

Another interesting part about the film is that Ajay Devgn, who has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in a number of films, has been roped in to do a cameo in the masala entertainer. Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath, which also features Sushant Singh Rajput is based on the 2013 North India floods and will hit the screens in 2019 next year. It will be interesting to see Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s fresh pairing.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut opens up about her love life; says I was always the one who got dumped

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App