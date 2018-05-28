Kamal Haasan is all set to host the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. As per reports, we will have actresses with some new faces this time and there will be a well-known item girl who'll be joining this season like Season 1. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 will go on for more than 100 days and we will see more twists and turns.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam party, is all set for his stint as host of Bigg Boss Tamil for the second season. The show will start in the second week of June on Star Vijay and with the IPL season over, the Tamil audience is eagerly looking forward to this show. There has been a lot of speculation as to who the participants are. But a little bird tells us that we will be seeing a politician this time round among the participants. Any guesses?

As usual, we will have actresses but there will be some new faces. And a yesteryear actress as well – we are guessing it is Simran but let’s wait and watch. No, it is not Rambha as is being written about, she is expecting her third child and will definitely not be taking part. Kasthuri is another name being written about as well.

We also hear that there is a well-known item girl who’ll be joining this season and like Season 1, a popular comedian. Those of you who want to see Oviya back will get to see her but only as a celebrity guest. She might come and spend a day at the BB house but she won’t be taking part. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 will go on for more than 100 days and we will see more twists and turns.

Kamal Haasan gained immense popularity with the masses last time and he will take forward his political ambitions through this show. For the next three months, the Nammavar will have to balance his political outings with the BB shooting schedule.

Kamal also shared the promo on his twitter handle stating that he was coming to meet his people again. The actor-turned-politician views the show as a way of talking about important issues with the people of Tamil Nadu and being on TV every day means he can access more households than ever. He has held a series of public meetings around the state and with Bigg Boss Season 2, we can expect more hard-hitting speeches and spicy political innuendos from Kamal Haasan.

