Karan Johar, who is busy with multiple upcoming projects in Bollywood has recently opened up about an unpleasant memory he has from his school days. The renowned filmmaker of Bollywood is known to have launched many newbies in the industry, who revealed that he overcame his agony after consulting his elocution teacher when he was a 13-year-old.

Karan Johar, one of most successful filmmakers in Bollywood has recently revealed that he was called a pansy during his schooldays. Karan’s inclination to girlish attitude have made him fall prey to many kinds of offensive situations in his life. The filmmaker opened up about being called pansy during an upcoming episode of Star Plus’ India’s Next Superstar, where he is donning the hat of a judge. Karan started his career in films as an assistant director to Aditya Chopra in his directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

when bullied by his schoolmates, Karan Johar brought the matter in front of a teacher, who gave him the courage to face the world. He said, “The word pansy, which is commonly used for a boy who talks and walks like a girl, was used for me”. According to reports, the filmmaker recalled his memory regarding the unpleasant event following a contestant’s performance of an act on a ‘pansy’ man who loved dancing, which left him moved. He said that the contestant’s performance took him back to his childhood days.

As per reports in a leading daily, the filmmaker-actor-producer further revealed, “I used to dance on girls’ songs and my friends used to make fun of me. Upset about this, I went to an elocution teacher at the age of 13 and she said, ‘Why do you want to change the way talk, you’re just fine’. That’s when I gathered the courage to face the world. Today if I was still talking like that I wouldn’t change it. Even if one of my kids talk or walk like that, I wouldn’t change them.” Karan has a couple of films lined up which includes Kesari, Brahmastra, Shiddat, Simmba and Student Of The Year 2 to mention a few.

