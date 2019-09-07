Rhea Chakraborty and rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput are the talk of the town as reports say that they are going to feature in a film together. They have been spotted together and hence there are rumours that they are dating each other.

Recently, Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend spotted on a dinner date. Since long they both are under the rumours that they are dating each other. Now the reports say that Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are going to cast together in a film.

earlier, Sushant was questioned regarding his relations with Rhea to which Sushant replied that it would not be right to say anything right now. He said that if somebody will talk about his life he will answer to it, and it is better to ask the person who is the story is all about rather make false assumptions. He said if somebody will put him undercover then he needs to say it. He added that people should start talking once they are sure about the stage otherwise one should not make it loud.

Now, there are rumours that Sushant Singh Rajput had a talk with director to cast Rhea opposite to her in the next film. Sushant Singh Rajput has started his career with the television and played Manav in a famous serial Pavitra Rishta. After that, he tried his luck in Bollywood and made his Bollywood debut with the film Kai Po Che alongside Rajkumar Rao.

The actor always recieved appreciation for his performance but his film never gave a big commercial success. His film Chhichhore has released yesterday co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and others. The film started with the average collection but expecting to earn more on Saturday and Sunday.

While Shooting for Pavitra Rishta Sushant and his co-star Ankita Lokhande came into a serious relationship. Their relationship ends after 6 years of togetherness due to professional issues. The actor was last seen with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Sonchirya.

The actor might be seen in the films that include Takadum alongside Parineeti Chopra and Irrfan Khan, Paani alongside Anushka Sharma, Kizie Aur Manny opposite to Sanjana Sanghi. He might also be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in the film Drive. There are rumours that the actor is going to do a sequel of MS Dhoni the untold story.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App