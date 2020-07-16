Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to get a CBI investigation done in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. She has also spoken about how she is being targeted by trolls and social media bullies.

Rhea Chakraborty took it to Instagram on Thursday to urge Home Minister Amit Shah to get a CBI investigation carried out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. .Although there were rumours about the two dating each other but they never confirmed the same. However, in her Instagram post today, she confirmed that she was Sushant’s girlfriend.

Addressing HM Amit Shah, Rhea said that a CBI investigation should be undertaken following Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. She claimed to be Sushant’s girlfriend, something which neither she nor Sushant had ever confirmed. Rhea added that she wishes to know what pressures forced him to take this step.

Ever since Sushant’s demise, Rhea has also been getting rape and death threats on social media. Some people are also accusing her of being related to Sushant’s death. Putting out a hard hitting post today, Rhea said that she is being called a murderer, gold-digger and her image are being tainted. The actress shared a screenshot on Instagram that shows a user daring Rhea to commit suicide, else be raped and murdered.

On July 14th, Sushant’s one month death anniversary, Rhea posted an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote about the love and bond that she shared with Sushant.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty for mentally and financially exploiting from Sushant and later dumping him that led to his suicide. As per the FIR, Rhea left Sushant after her purpose was served and her career secured. Bandra police interrogated Rhea for 10 hours in reference to Rajput’s death. The investigation is still underway.

