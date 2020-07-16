Rhea Chakraborty took it to Instagram on Thursday to urge Home Minister Amit Shah to get a CBI investigation carried out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. .Although there were rumours about the two dating each other but they never confirmed the same. However, in her Instagram post today, she confirmed that she was Sushant’s girlfriend.
Addressing HM Amit Shah, Rhea said that a CBI investigation should be undertaken following Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death. She claimed to be Sushant’s girlfriend, something which neither she nor Sushant had ever confirmed. Rhea added that she wishes to know what pressures forced him to take this step.
View this post on Instagram
Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate
Ever since Sushant’s demise, Rhea has also been getting rape and death threats on social media. Some people are also accusing her of being related to Sushant’s death. Putting out a hard hitting post today, Rhea said that she is being called a murderer, gold-digger and her image are being tainted. The actress shared a screenshot on Instagram that shows a user daring Rhea to commit suicide, else be raped and murdered.
Also read: 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you: Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant’s one-month death anniversary
View this post on Instagram
I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
Also read: “Whoever said time helps all wounds, was lying”: Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput
On July 14th, Sushant’s one month death anniversary, Rhea posted an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote about the love and bond that she shared with Sushant.
Earlier, an FIR was lodged in Bihar against Rhea Chakraborty for mentally and financially exploiting from Sushant and later dumping him that led to his suicide. As per the FIR, Rhea left Sushant after her purpose was served and her career secured. Bandra police interrogated Rhea for 10 hours in reference to Rajput’s death. The investigation is still underway.
Also read: Dil Bechara song Taare Ginn: Kizie, Manny’s mellow romance touches fan’s hearts
View this post on Instagram
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…. Eternally connected To infinity and beyond