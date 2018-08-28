Actor Rhea Chakraborty is raising temperatures with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared on her official Instagram account, Rhea is proving that less is more for her as she flaunts her sexy curves and rules social media with her seductive expressions. Dressed in an unbuttoned shirt styled with a corset belt, Rhea is looking like an absolute diva.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty might not have Blockbuster hits to her account but she is undoubtedly one of the most charming actors in recent times. Soaring the temperatures on her official Instagram account, Rhea shared an uber-hot photo in which she is proving that less is more. Dressed in a mustard buttoned dress styled with a black corset belt, the diva is ruling the social media with her sensuous avatar. The unbuttoned shirt sliding down Rhea’s shoulder is accentuating her collar bones and adding the perfect amount of tease, sending her fans in a meltdown.

Before this, the diva was seen flaunting her curvaceous body in a backless satin blue dress leaving nothing to imagination. In the photo, Rhea is taking the seduction level to another level as she stares right into the camera making her hair fall at the right places. Sharing the photo on her Instagram, she wrote practically delusional and added a hashtag that read not a girl, not yet a woman.

