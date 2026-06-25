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Home > Entertainment News > Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’

Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’

"It stays in your body." Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik opened up about their grueling battles with PTSD, therapy, and the long road to emotional recovery following their 2020 arrest. From Showik's derailed MBA dreams to Rhea's mission to help undertrial prisoners, read the highlights from their emotional new interview.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, Image Credits- Instagram
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 21:56 IST

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput happened six years ago; however, Rhea Chakraborty is now sharing her experience of mental stress she faced due to the media trial and criticism from the public, in addition to her imprisonment in 2020. The siblings appeared on the TV show called Double Date hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and told how they managed their PTSD over these years.

When asked whether she was finally able to get over the highly pressurized period of her life that had changed her forever, Rhea Chakraborty gave an honest clinical response to dealing with highly pressurized times. “It is something you just can’t recover from,” she stated. “Trauma is trauma, it stays inside your body if not your mind.”

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How Did the 2020 Media Trial Impact Rhea Chakraborty’s brother?

This was an extremely rare public appearance for Showik Chakraborty, who spoke about how dramatically his life journey had taken a turn. Prior to the NCB case dragging his family into a nation-wide scandal, Showik’s sole aim in life had been to pursue an academic career.

“It was Chapter 1 which was completely opposite,” stated Showik in the interview. “I was a nerd and wanted to join an MBA school, either IIM or Wharton. IIM would have been an even better choice.”

Explaining how their lives completely changed after that, Showik continued saying, “But then everything turned south. You never know when things like this can happen. Life can just completely catch you off guard.” Showik informed that it took the entire family around four to five years to gain mental equilibrium.

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother has Lingering Triggers of PTSD

Even with the passing of years, both brothers and sisters acknowledged that the trauma from the media scrutiny and arrests remains an experience that impacts them physically even now. Showik revealed that simple domestic events can become psychologically traumatic experiences for him. “I still have PTSD,” said Showik. “Sometimes just a regular doorbell rings and brings everything back because there were so many crazy things happening back then that every doorbell meant someone was out for us.”

In line with Showik, Rhea revealed that recovery from trauma is an ongoing process and not a final goal. “You do your therapy and you move on,” she said. Talking to Variety India, Rhea added that she has stopped expecting the effects of trauma to completely disappear but instead has learned to live with the trauma and slowly work towards a new career.

Rebuilding Life and Fighting for Undertrial Prisoners

Looking back at the 27 days that she spent in jail in 2020, Rhea talked about how the experience affected her ego and self-respect. With her separation from society and reduction to a number, it made her rethink about her entire existence and role.

Speaking about the previous five years, she has said that she needed to put on her “oxygen mask” first so that she could emotionally stabilize herself to be able to do anything else after that. With this matter resolved now, Rhea has said that she wants to use her platform to fight for injustices that exist in the Indian jail system and help the innocent, undertrial prisoners who cannot afford a good lawyer.

Moreover, the emotional shock of this experience has also changed her methods of expressing herself artistically. As Rhea has said that she has not been able to write in her journal since 2020 because of fear of unleashing her emotions.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sunitha Upadrasta? Singer Faces Backlash Over ‘My Body, My Right. And His Eyes, His Right’ Remark

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Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’
Tags: Rhea ChakrabortyShowik Chakrabortysushant singh rajput

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Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’
Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’
Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’
Rhea Chakraborty Opens Up On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ‘Trauma Stays in Your Body’

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