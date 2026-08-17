Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Her Family’s Struggle After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘They Found Out My Surname’

Rhea Chakraborty has spoken candidly about the fallout from one of the most intense periods of her life, saying the scrutiny surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death affected not only her but also her family. Appearing on Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, Rhea recalled an incident involving her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, a retired Army officer and former medical professional. According to Rhea, he had secured a position as a medical superintendent at a hospital but was allegedly asked to leave after the institution learned that he was her father.

“Papa got a very big job as a medical superintendent at a very big hospital in town… and then they found out his surname,” Rhea recalled. The actor said the experience was among the many difficulties her family faced after she came under intense public scrutiny in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case And Rhea Chakraborty

Rajput’s death in June 2020 triggered a nationwide media storm and multiple investigations. Rhea, who was in a relationship with the actor, was accused by his family in a case involving alleged abetment and other offences.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in March 2025, saying its investigation found no evidence of foul play or abetment and absolving Rhea and other people named in the cases. Rhea had also spent 27 days in custody in a separate narcotics case investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Rhea Returns To The Spotlight With The Traitors 2

Rhea is now appearing as a contestant on Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors 2, which began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 13 with 21 contestants. Her past came up during an exchange with fellow contestant Mallika Sherawat, who referenced Rhea’s time in jail while responding to a disagreement involving Munawar Faruqui.

The moment once again brought Rhea’s difficult past into the reality-show spotlight, but her latest interview suggests that, for the actor, the aftermath of 2020 extended far beyond the headlines and into the lives of those closest to her.