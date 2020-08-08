Rhea Chakraborty shares a page from Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten diary. The diary note mentions a gratitude list. She also said that the only thing of Sushant she posses is his sipper.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for over eight hours yesterday by the Enforcement Directorate, after she was accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh of abetment to suicide and money laundering. After her grilling session, the Jalebi actress has released a page from the late actor’s handwritten diary.

The only thing of Sushant that she has is his sipper, Rhea said in her recent message. Chhichhore was written on the sipper. The development comes a day after ED claimed that Rhea may have a lot of property in her name.

The diary note mentions a gratitude list. “I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful to Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life,” the note reads.

Also read: See latest photos from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s pre wedding festivities

Also read: Launch of Last Ride Services in Rachakonda Commissionerate Of Hyd

Take a look at the page below:

Rhea said that it is Sushant’s handwriting. Lillu is Showik, Bebu is Rhea, Sir is her dad, Ma’am is her mom and Fudge is his dog. The date on which Sushant wrote the note is unknown.

She was probed in the presence of father Indrajeet Chakraborty, brother Showik and manager Shruti Modi, respectively.

Rhea Chakraborty was the girlfriend of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Kozhikode plane crash probe: DGCA, AAI, other officials to meet today