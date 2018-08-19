Bollywood Actor Rhea Chakraborty will be seen walking the runway for designer Urvashi Joneja at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter 2018 which will be held in Mumbai. Lakme Fashion Week is an annual fashion event which is held in Mumbai. It is known as a premier fashion event in India.

Famous actor Rhea Chakraborty is all set to walk the runway for designer Urvashi Joneja’s range at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. According to a report published by zeenews.com, Rhea said that the collection titled Away has been inspired by the concept of breaking free. The actor added that apart from being a fashion lover, she has been a free spirit. Which depicts the collection.

Rhea has also been appreciated by the designer Joneja, “Being the classic girl-next-door, Rhea is someone every girl can relate to easily.” The designer will present her beautiful collection the first day of the five-day fashion week, which starts from August 22.

Lakme Fashion Week is an annual fashion event which is held in Mumbai. It is known as a premier fashion event in India. It is executed and managed by Ajeet Ghorpade. The event first was held in 1999 and gave much space to Indian models to make their way into Bollywood.

Born into a Bengali family, Rhea started her career in 2009 with MTV India’s reality show TVS Scooty Teen Diva. Post that she hosted many MTV shows: such as Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat among others.

In 2012, Rhea made her debut film with Telugu film titled Tuneega Tuneega and just a year after she was seen in Bollywood film titled Mere Dad Ki Maruti with young actor Sadiq Saleem.

