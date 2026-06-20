Rhea Kapoor Team Hit By Rs 1.35 Crore Jewellery Theft: Diamond Earrings Vanish During New York Fashion Trip; FIR Registered

A high-value jewellery theft linked to filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor’s team has triggered a cross-border investigation after diamond-studded earrings worth Rs 1.35 crore reportedly went missing during a trip from Mumbai to New York. The theft, which came to light weeks after the journey, has led Mumbai Police to examine every stage of the international travel route, from airport handling and transit stops to hotel access abroad. According to the complaint filed with Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station, the missing jewellery was being carried by celebrity makeup artist Savleen Singh, who has worked closely with Rhea Kapoor for several years. The team was travelling to New York for a high-profile fashion event when the disappearance was discovered.

The case has attracted attention not only because of the staggering value of the jewellery but also because it involves luxury pieces sourced specifically for an international red-carpet appearance.

What Exactly Went Missing During The New York Journey?

Police documents state that two pairs of premium earrings had been rented from Mumbai-based jewellers for use at the event. One of the missing pieces was an 18-carat emerald and diamond-studded gold earring set valued at approximately Rs 66 lakh. The second was a Zambian emerald-stone earring set with a gold border, reportedly worth Rs 69 lakh. Together, the jewellery is valued at Rs 1.35 crore.

The earrings had been borrowed from two separate jewellery houses and packed in individual boxes before departure. According to the complaint, both boxes were placed inside Singh’s handbag before the team boarded its flight from Mumbai.

How Was The Theft Discovered?

The team reportedly departed Mumbai on April 27 aboard an Emirates flight, travelling via Dubai before reaching New York on April 28. The disappearance came to light only after the group checked into the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan. According to the complaint, Singh opened the jewellery boxes while preparing to hand the earrings over to another team member ahead of the event. That is when she allegedly discovered that both boxes were empty.

The revelation reportedly left the team stunned, as the jewellery had been packed before departure and was expected to be used shortly after arrival. With no immediate explanation for the disappearance, the incident quickly escalated into a formal police complaint upon the team’s return to India.

Where Could The Theft Have Taken Place?

One of the biggest questions investigators are now attempting to answer is where exactly the jewellery vanished. Since the earrings were transported across multiple locations, authorities are examining several possibilities. Investigators are reportedly looking into whether the theft occurred at Mumbai airport, during the flight, while transiting through Dubai, during baggage handling, or after the team arrived in New York.

The international nature of the journey makes the investigation particularly complex. Officers are expected to review travel records, movement logs and other available evidence to establish a timeline of events. At present, no suspect has been identified.

What Action Has Mumbai Police Taken?

Based on Savleen Singh’s complaint, Sahar Police have registered a First Information Report against an unidentified person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with theft-related offences.

Officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that multiple angles are being examined. As of now, authorities have not publicly disclosed whether CCTV footage, airport records or hotel surveillance material has yielded any leads. The focus remains on tracing the missing jewellery and determining at what point during the international trip the earrings disappeared.

Why Is This Case Drawing So Much Attention?

The case combines several factors that naturally attract public interest: luxury jewellery, a celebrity-linked team, an international fashion event and a disappearance worth more than Rs 1 crore. For the fashion industry, the incident also highlights the risks associated with transporting high-value rented jewellery across international borders. Such pieces are often moved under strict security protocols, making the disappearance of both sets particularly unusual.

With investigators still piecing together the timeline, the mystery surrounding the missing earrings remains unresolved. Until police establish where the jewellery vanished and who may have been responsible, the case is likely to remain under close scrutiny.

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