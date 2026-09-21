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Home > Entertainment News > Rhiti Tiwari Viral Video: Why Qazi Touqeer’s Reaction To Her Singing Has Internet Talking

Rhiti Tiwari Viral Video: Why Qazi Touqeer’s Reaction To Her Singing Has Internet Talking

Rhiti Tiwari’s singing video from Bigg Boss 20 is making waves online, but Qazi Touqeer’s reaction has caught viewers’ attention. Here’s what happened.

Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti Tiwari (Image: Instagram)
Qazi Touqeer and Rhiti Tiwari (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 18:43 IST

Rhiti Tiwari from Bigg Boss 20 is again in the spotlight on social media platforms, but this time, it’s not about any other fight; it is the song from the Bigg Boss house that has drawn attention to her.

Though many reactions on social media came regarding Rhiti’s performance, it is the reaction of Qazi Touqeer in that moment that has become one of the most talked-about things.

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What Happened In Rhiti Tiwari’s Singing Video?



One of the videos that have surfaced on the internet from Bigg Boss 20 is that of Rhiti, who is seen performing a song while Qazi can be seen sitting around her. While at first, the moment seemed casual, it was not long before it started gaining attention online.

While some people found the situation funny, others talked about Rhiti’s singing, Qazi’s reaction and their own opinions regarding it.

Why Is Qazi Touqeer’s Reaction Getting Attention?

The facial expression of Qazi while Rhiti is singing has become the most prominent point of discussion for people watching the video. Screenshot and memes of his facial expression have been posted by social media users, and many have their own interpretation of the expression on his face. But Qazi has not come out and spoken about his thoughts at the moment.

The reaction has certainly added an element of comedy to the video.

What Are Viewers Saying About Rhiti Tiwari’s Singing?

There have been many different reactions to Rhiti’s singing. On one hand, while some people have found the playful scene entertaining, there are others who either criticized or poked fun at her. Some of these reactions included the fact that Bigg Boss is not meant to be a singing TV show.

It has been happening even though Rhiti herself was already getting into trouble because of the recent fight she had with Qazi.

Rhiti Tiwari And Qazi Touqeer’s Recent Clash Explained

Rhiti and Qazi got into an intense debate following the discussion on Qazi’s hoax of a medical emergency prank within the confines of the house. Rhiti vehemently disagreed with Qazi’s antics, which developed into a heated exchange between the two. Rhiti later apologized for involving Qazi’s father in the argument.

The entire discussion generated a lot of buzz within the viewers of Bigg Boss 20, and even former participants as well as other public figures got in on the discussion of the episode. The recent video of singing by the participants is a different issue altogether.

Why Is Rhiti Tiwari Trending Again?

Rhiti’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 is getting more and more into discussions both within and outside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The latest singing sequence of Rhiti has provided some light-hearted material for people to talk about after the heated discussion with Qazi. Right now, it seems that it is Qazi’s reaction and not the song that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

In future, as the show goes on, Rhiti’s behaviour and actions inside the house will be closely followed by the audience.

ALSO READ: Adnan Sami Plays Maine Poocha Chand Se On Piano As Shaan, Javed Ali Join In At Wife Roya’s Birthday — WATCH

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Rhiti Tiwari Viral Video: Why Qazi Touqeer’s Reaction To Her Singing Has Internet Talking
Tags: bigg boss 20Qazi TouqeerRhiti Tiwari

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Rhiti Tiwari Viral Video: Why Qazi Touqeer’s Reaction To Her Singing Has Internet Talking

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Rhiti Tiwari Viral Video: Why Qazi Touqeer’s Reaction To Her Singing Has Internet Talking
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