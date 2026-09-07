Rhiya Ahir Can Still Make a Comeback in Bigg Boss 20, Know How? What Options Are Left for ‘NEET Protest Girl’?

Rhiya Ahir’s Bigg Boss 20 journey appeared to end even before it properly began after Love Gill defeated her in the much-talked-about ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ vote. The two faced Salman Khan on the grand premiere stage before the result was announced, with Love eventually securing the audience mandate and entering the Bigg Boss 20 house. Rhiya, meanwhile, had to walk away without becoming an official contestant.

But does that mean her Bigg Boss 20 journey is completely over? Not necessarily. While there is currently no official confirmation of Rhiya returning to the show, Bigg Boss history and more specifically what happened just last season — leaves several possibilities open.

Can Rhiya Ahir Enter Bigg Boss 20 As A Wild Card?

The most obvious route for Rhiya Ahir is a wild-card entry later in the season. Bigg Boss regularly introduces new contestants after the premiere to change the dynamics inside the house. More importantly, there is a very recent precedent involving the same ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ format.

During Bigg Boss 19, Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha competed against each other for an entry into the house. Mridul won the public vote while Shehbaz missed out. However, that was not the end of Shehbaz’s journey. He was later brought into Bigg Boss 19 as a wild-card contestant. That precedent makes a similar route possible for Rhiya if the makers feel she can add more drama and competition to the current season.

Could Rhiya Ahir And Love Gill’s Rivalry Bring Her Back?

There is another factor working in Rhiya’s favour her equation with Love Gill. The two did not simply stand on stage and wait for the voting result. Their interaction quickly turned into a heated exchange as they took digs at each other over individuality, popularity and their respective identities.

Their banter gave viewers an early glimpse of a rivalry that could potentially become much bigger inside the house. If Love continues to remain a prominent contestant, bringing Rhiya in later could immediately create an existing storyline without the makers having to build one from scratch.

For a reality show that thrives on changing equations and unresolved rivalries, that possibility cannot be ruled out.

Can Bigg Boss Give Rhiya Ahir Another ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ Chance?

Bigg Boss 20 has already placed greater power in the hands of viewers through the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ twist. That also leaves open the possibility of the makers introducing another audience-based twist later in the season.

Rhiya already has a recognisable online identity and her brief appearance on the premiere has generated considerable discussion. If fan demand around her increases, the makers could theoretically use another vote, challenger format or special twist to determine whether she deserves a second opportunity. There is, however, no announcement suggesting that such a vote is currently planned.

Why Is Rhiya Ahir Known As The ‘NEET Protest Girl’?

Rhiya Ahir became widely known on social media after videos and pictures from a student protest in Mumbai went viral. One of the most circulated visuals showed her standing in front of a police vehicle carrying protesters, turning her into one of the most recognisable faces associated with the demonstration online.

Her sudden internet fame eventually brought her into the Bigg Boss 20 conversation, where she was placed opposite Punjabi actress Love Gill for the public vote.

Is Rhiya Ahir Coming Back To Bigg Boss 20?

As things stand, Rhiya Ahir has not been announced as a wild card or future contestant on Bigg Boss 20. Love Gill won the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ vote and secured the permanent place that was being offered during the grand premiere.

But Rhiya’s elimination at this stage does not necessarily shut every door. A wild-card entry remains the most realistic possibility, especially considering how Bigg Boss 19 handled Shehbaz Badesha after he lost an almost identical public vote.

Whether the makers actually decide to bring the viral face back will now depend on how the season develops — and whether viewers continue asking to see more of Rhiya inside the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 Fees: How Much Is The Superstar Charging To Host The Show?