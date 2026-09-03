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Home > Entertainment News > Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash

Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash

Rhiya Ahir went viral after standing in front of a police van during a Mumbai protest. Now, as she prepares to enter Bigg Boss 20, the model has addressed criticism that her decision was driven by fame.

Rhiya Ahir Bigg Boss 20 (Photo:X)
Rhiya Ahir Bigg Boss 20 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 15:23 IST

Rhiya Ahir went from an unfamiliar face to one of the most recognisable images of Mumbai’s recent protests in a matter of hours. In July, the 27-year-old model was filmed standing in front of a police van carrying detained protesters during a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The image quickly spread online, turning her into a social media talking point. 

Now, barely weeks later, Ahir is entering an entirely different arena, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Her decision has already sparked debate, with some questioning whether her participation contradicts the image she gained during the protests.

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Why Is Rhiya Ahir Facing Backlash Over Bigg Boss 20?

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ahir acknowledged that she has been receiving criticism since news of her Bigg Boss entry emerged. Some social media users have accused her of participating in the protest for publicity.

Ahir, however, said curiosity played a major role in her decision to join the reality show. She recalled watching Bigg Boss with her mother and sister while growing up and wondering how such a large production operates behind the scenes. She also urged people to judge her based on what they see on the show rather than relying on narratives surrounding her.

What Happened During Rhiya Ahir’s Viral Protest Moment?

The incident took place at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park during the CJP-led protests. Ahir spotted a police van carrying detained demonstrators and stepped in front of it, refusing to move. Reports said she remained there for around 40 minutes, while protesters gathered around the vehicle.

Ahir later described the decision as spontaneous, saying she acted after seeing people, including women, inside the vehicle. The footage became one of the defining visuals of the Mumbai protests and even drew international attention.

Who Is Rhiya Ahir?

Ahir is a Mumbai-based model, actor and entrepreneur. Her sudden rise to prominence also brought online abuse and scrutiny. In July, she filed a complaint alleging harassment, bullying and “slut-shaming” after photographs and posts about her were allegedly manipulated and circulated online.

Her Bigg Boss 20 appearance now marks a sharp shift from protest spotlight to reality television, and gives viewers a chance to see the person behind the viral image.

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Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash
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Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash

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Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash

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Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash
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Rhiya Ahir On Bigg Boss 20 Entry: Viral NEET Protest Face Responds To ‘Fame Ke Liye Kiya’ Backlash
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