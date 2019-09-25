Richa Chadha reveals that she turned down the role in Netflix film Bird Box which starred Sandra Bullocks in it, and said she will start giving auditions for Hollywood in January.

Richa Chadha the actress famous for her experimental roles in the films like Fukrey, Masaan and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. Richa Chadha was recently in the courtroom drama film Section 375. In a recent interview with LatestLy, she revealed that she might give herself a chance to try roles in Hollywood.

Richa Chadha is dating Ali Fazal, who keeps trying his roles in Hollywood and now will be seen in the film Death On The Nile, opposite Gal Gadot. Richa said that Ali totally deserves it though he is a very underrated actor in Bollywood and he did amazing role in Mirzapur but he was equally good in Victoria and Abdul she further added that she is very proud and happy for him.

Richa said that it takes time to get into Hollywood and she might go and do it January and give auditions there. Richa also revealed that she was offered a character from the Netflix movie, Bird Box, which featured Sandra Bullocks in the lead role, she was not offered the lead role and gave several tests for it but it was taken down because of the availability and she was busy with her other film’s shoot here in Bollywood so she did not take up the role.

She also said that she doesn’t want to be in Hollywood just for the sake of it and not the Indian representation, she will pick up something that would be worth her while.

Richa said that if she had time she would love going out on a trip with Ali and spent time with him. Richa Chadha will now be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s film Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Panga which is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Inside Edge Season 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App