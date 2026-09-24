Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s relationship has evolved from a friendship on the sets of Fukrey into a marriage, creative partnership and, more recently, parenthood. In a recent conversation with Movified, Richa reflected on the everyday realities of married life, explaining how their priorities have changed since welcoming their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July 2024.

The actor revealed that their conversations now revolve less around romance and more around household responsibilities, parenting and managing their professional commitments. Yet, according to Richa, these ordinary exchanges have become part of one of the most meaningful phases of their relationship.

Richa Chadha Reveals What She And Ali Fazal Talk About At Home

Speaking about their domestic life, Richa said that most of their discussions now involve their daughter, household arrangements, bills and other practical matters. “Most of our discussions these days are quite domestic, revolving around who would do what, who is paying for what, send this letter, or speak to the landlord,” she said.

The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor also shared that she and Ali are planning to take their daughter with them when both resume shooting schedules next month. Describing this phase as beautiful despite its logistical challenges, Richa said parenthood has brought a different rhythm to their marriage.

‘Respect And Trust’ Are Richa Chadha’s Relationship Non-Negotiables

When asked about the values she considers essential in a relationship, Richa identified respect and trust as her two biggest non-negotiables. “For me, it’s respect and trust,” she said, clarifying that trust also means knowing that one’s partner will take responsibility when something needs to be done. Richa explained that she and Ali have divided responsibilities between themselves, allowing them to balance family life with their professional ambitions.

“Especially when you are ambitious, this is how you get things done,” she noted. She further emphasised that without respect, a relationship cannot sustain itself in the long run.

Richa Chadha Recalls Her And Ali Fazal’s Early Struggles

Reflecting on their journey, Richa recalled knowing Ali from a time when he reportedly had very little in terms of material possessions. She described their relationship as a “miracle”, particularly because they found each other in an industry often associated with status, money and public scrutiny.

Richa also acknowledged that being in an interfaith relationship can invite questions from others. However, she said the couple’s connection has remained meaningful despite those challenges.

Richa and Ali registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting wedding celebrations in October 2022. Their relationship began after they met while working on Fukrey in 2013. They later collaborated as producers on the acclaimed film Girls Will Be Girls.