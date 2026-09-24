LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

Richa Chadha has opened up about her evolving relationship with Ali Fazal, revealing how parenthood has changed their conversations and why trust, respect and shared responsibilities remain central to their marriage.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 21:52 IST

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s relationship has evolved from a friendship on the sets of Fukrey into a marriage, creative partnership and, more recently, parenthood. In a recent conversation with Movified, Richa reflected on the everyday realities of married life, explaining how their priorities have changed since welcoming their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, in July 2024.

The actor revealed that their conversations now revolve less around romance and more around household responsibilities, parenting and managing their professional commitments. Yet, according to Richa, these ordinary exchanges have become part of one of the most meaningful phases of their relationship.

You Might Be Interested In

Richa Chadha Reveals What She And Ali Fazal Talk About At Home

Speaking about their domestic life, Richa said that most of their discussions now involve their daughter, household arrangements, bills and other practical matters. “Most of our discussions these days are quite domestic, revolving around who would do what, who is paying for what, send this letter, or speak to the landlord,” she said.

The Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor also shared that she and Ali are planning to take their daughter with them when both resume shooting schedules next month. Describing this phase as beautiful despite its logistical challenges, Richa said parenthood has brought a different rhythm to their marriage.

‘Respect And Trust’ Are Richa Chadha’s Relationship Non-Negotiables

When asked about the values she considers essential in a relationship, Richa identified respect and trust as her two biggest non-negotiables. “For me, it’s respect and trust,” she said, clarifying that trust also means knowing that one’s partner will take responsibility when something needs to be done. Richa explained that she and Ali have divided responsibilities between themselves, allowing them to balance family life with their professional ambitions.

“Especially when you are ambitious, this is how you get things done,” she noted. She further emphasised that without respect, a relationship cannot sustain itself in the long run.

Richa Chadha Recalls Her And Ali Fazal’s Early Struggles

Reflecting on their journey, Richa recalled knowing Ali from a time when he reportedly had very little in terms of material possessions. She described their relationship as a “miracle”, particularly because they found each other in an industry often associated with status, money and public scrutiny.

Richa also acknowledged that being in an interfaith relationship can invite questions from others. However, she said the couple’s connection has remained meaningful despite those challenges.

Richa and Ali registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting wedding celebrations in October 2022. Their relationship began after they met while working on Fukrey in 2013. They later collaborated as producers on the acclaimed film Girls Will Be Girls.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’
Tags: ali fazalricha chadha

RELATED News

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Ishwar Thakur Hospitalised For 9th Time, Family Sells House For Treatment

Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Salman Khan Over Trolling Rant, Calls Bigg Boss A ‘Gutter Show’

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

Who Is Sahara Shah? Vivek Oberoi Breaks Down As Cancer Survivor Daughter Signs Her First Film

Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War First Look Is Out, And That Blood-Soaked Arm Has Everyone Talking

LATEST NEWS

SA vs AUS: Matthew Breetzke And Keshav Maharaj Shine As Australia Collapse To Lose In Durban By 67 Runs, Hand South Africa 1-0 Lead

Posed As Nurse, Woman Stole Newborn From Saharanpur Hospital, Then Told Family She Had Given Birth

The Third Model Between E-Commerce and Modern Trade

Lalitha Viral MMS Video: Why Link Is Trending Again On Social Media

Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

Datia Kidnapping: Youth Allegedly Abducted In ‘Police’ Marked Scorpio After Highway Assault, Six Booked

Asian Games 2026: India’s Medal Tally Rises To 17 As Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Wins Silver

Salman Khan’s Angry Reaction Caught On Camera: What Triggered The Heated Moment With Paparazzi? WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

FSSAI Proposes Ban On ‘Fake’ Paneer: Why Is Food Regulator Targeting Analogue Products?

SA vs AUS: Mitchell Marsh Smashes 104m Six As Australian Captain Sends The Ball Outside Kingsmead Stadium | WATCH VIDEO

Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’
Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’
Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’
Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’
Richa Chadha Says Marriage With Ali Fazal Has Entered A ‘Beautiful’ New Phase After Parenthood: ‘Where There Is No…’

QUICK LINKS