Richa Chadha said that female actors are treated differently by media and has never questioned male counterparts about the jingoistic films they make.

Richa Chadha says press called her ugly in her initial days, there is a difference between criticizing and being mean to someone

Richa Chadha, the Bollywood leading lady said that she observed it that mainstream media and social media usually inspect female actors more than male actors. Even if she was criticized by media many times but she holds her head high every time.

In an interview with IANS, Richa said that the mainstream media and social media is unfair towards female actors, and female actors and female stars get trolled and criticized more than the male compeer. Chadha said she is speaking this from her observation because the way media constantly questions Swara Bhaskar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and other actors for their choices of fashion, political opinion or the lifestyle. She ended up asking the question that do they question the male stars enough as well?

Richa also said the media has never questioned male counterparts about the jingoistic films they make and the way they encourage warmongering. She further added that in the press conference of her film Section 375, she was asked about her opinion on flood-affected areas, she questioned the media that do they ask such questions from the people who can bring change by this she means the authorities and the politicians.

Richa opened up about negative media coverage that she is very cordial with her critics because what they write about her is their prerogative. In her initial days, the press used to call her ugly and there was also an article on her, titled as 10 things that one hates about Richa Chadha. She said she does not take the negativity to her heart and there is a difference between criticizing and being mean to someone.

Richa was starred in the latest film Section 375 and was featured in iconic films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Massan, and other films, when she was just 24 years old.

When she was asked about where she gathers her confidence from, by this she said there are women like Smita Patil, Shaban Azmi and Deepti Naval who gave her confidence and courage to do experimental films.

