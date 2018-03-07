Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is all set to the essay the role of 90's Malayalam superstar Shakeela in an upcoming biopic. Further revealing about the project, Richa's spokesperson revealed in a statement that the film will go on floors by end April and will hit the screens by early next year.

Following the footsteps of ace Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who is known for portraying strong female characters on-screen like south superstar Silk Smitha , Richa Chadha will now be essaying the role of 90’s Malayalam star Shakeela in an upcoming biopic. Helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, who is the brother of journalist Gauri Lankesh, the film will go on floors this April and will hit the screens by early next year. With over 200 films to her account in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu languages, Shakeela emerged as a prominent name in the B grade film industry.

The official statement issued by Richa Chadha’s spokesperson read, “The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 90s who rose to a spectacular amount of fame. Her fans were spread across Asia and she earned fanfare as a woman which back then was unheard of.” It further added, “The film’s script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience. The preparations will begin soon and the film should be going on floors in end April or May.”

In an earlier interview with a leading daily, Richa had said, “I think the industry struggles in trying to slot me. I am not a kurta-jhola type of actress, I have consciously chosen to be glamorous. That’s the identity I chose because I was so afraid of being stereotyped after ‘Gangs…’ so that’s what I went for. So, I think they struggle a little bit to slot me.” She further added, “I am a woman, an outsider who wants to be a part of quality films and I won’t even sleep around. So I am in extreme minority with the kind of work I want to do.”

After paving her way to the path of success with films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey , Masaan and Goliyo ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Richa will next seen in her upcoming film 3 Storeys and Daas Dev.

